3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 4/10/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Anaheim Ducks are back in action after last night’s triumphant overtime win. However, the cards are stacked against them in tonight’s Pacific Division battle versus the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings remain an elite analytics team, and their recent efforts reflect their superiority. LA has generated 10 or more high-danger chances in three of its last five but hasn’t reaped the associated scoring rewards. After a slight dip in scoring over their previous three, we expect the Kings to rebound with increased output at the Crypto.com Arena.

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Anze Kopitar +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

One player in particular who is due for increased output is Anze Kopitar. The Kings' captain has been held pointless in three straight despite maintaining his usual usage and production. Kopitar has positive relative metrics across the board -- highlighted by his 52.2% high-danger chance and 54.1% Corsi ratings.

Over their last three games, the Kings have fallen below their expected goals-for total. We anticipate an offensive breakout, and Kopitar can lead the charge. As such, there’s value in backing him to record two or more points.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers

It’s not yet reflected in their outcomes, but the Detroit Red Wings have been on an offensive tear lately. They can be counted on to maintain that production -- albeit with improved results -- in tonight’s intra-divisional battle versus the Florida Panthers.

Over their last five games, the Red Wings are averaging 10.0 high-danger chances per game. Still, they’ve been held to one goal at five-on-five in four of those five contests. That has dropped their shooting percentage and scoring rate below normal levels, making them natural candidates for positive regression over the season's final few games.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Lucas Raymond +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lucas Raymond embodies those scoring woes. The fiery winger has been held goalless in four straight despite totaling 11 shots. In doing so, his shooting percentage has dipped below average and almost five percentage points below last year’s high of 19.0%. Naturally, we expect more robust scoring from him in the short term.

The Panthers are playing their fourth game in six nights with overinflated defensive metrics. We’re forecasting another strong offensive performance from Detroit, with Raymond earmarked as a prime goal-scoring candidate.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals

Don’t think that Alex Ovechkin is about to slow down his pace just because he has the all-time goal-scoring record. The Washington Capitals' forward has been on an absolute tear recently, and he’s poised to surpass his shots prop versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

Alex Ovechkin Shots on Goal Carolina Hurricanes Apr 10 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Ovi has been an offensive juggernaut. He has goals in five straight, totaling 17 shots over that stretch. The last three games have been the most impressive of that stretch, with the future Hall of Famer tallying 12 shots while going north of four attempts in two of those outings.

Moreover, Ovechkin’s underlying metrics point toward sustained production. He is deployed almost exclusively in the attacking zone, starting 92.0% of his shifts in the opposing end. Further, Ovi maximizes his usage on the powerplay, assuring him of ample scoring opportunities on a nightly basis.

Now, Ovechkin aims to put as much distance as possible between himself and Wayne Gretzky. With Washington needing a win over the 'Canes, you can expect Ovechkin to be a primary factor on offense again. There’s value on over 3.5 shots.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NHL game happening from April 8th through April 10th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!