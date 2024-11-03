3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 11/3/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild

Playing for the second night in a row on the road, the Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Minnesota Wild. The Wild have gotten off to a solid start to the year and sit at 7-1-2 over their first ten games. That bodes well for them in tonight's matchup against the Maple Leafs. Matt Boldy remains one of the NHL’s most underrated wingers, and he’s been flying for the Wild to kick off the campaign. Boldly has already tallied 12 points in ten games, including five goals. There’s substantial value in Boldy finding the back of the net on Sunday.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

It’s always a treat when we see the Battle of Alberta. Not many expected the Calgary Flames to be ahead of the Edmonton Oilers at the start of November, but that’s exactly where these teams reside. In saying that, the Flames have dropped four of their last five games, which doesn’t bode well for them against an Oilers team showing more urgency. Although it’s been a slow start to the year for Zach Hyman, it’s not really sustainable to continue. Hyman is still very much undervalued for his price to light the lamp tonight.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks

Two of the NHL’s expected basement dwellers will face off on Sunday, with the Anaheim Ducks hosting the Chicago Blackhawks. Although Connor Bedard hasn’t been lighting the league on fire with his production, he’s still off to a strong start with nine points in 12 games. As he continues to develop in his sophomore campaign, we expect a sizable production bump from the youngster. Bedard was dancing on Saturday in Los Angeles, and we expect an even better version of him in this great matchup against the Ducks on Sunday.

