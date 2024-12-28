3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 12/28/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Total Goals Ottawa Senators Dec 29 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators will collide in an all-Canadian matchup on Saturday. The Jets have put together a strong start to the year, and with some of the injuries the Senators have in goal, there’s a lot to like about their value in this contest.

Kyle Connor has remained one of the NHL’s elite goal-scorers this season. Against an Ottawa team that could be on their third-string goalie on Saturday, that creates a real mismatch against some of the Jets’ top offensive weapons. Connor has tallied 21 goals entering this game, and there’s a lot to like about his price to add to that number against Ottawa.

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Brayden Point Total Goals New York Rangers Dec 29 12:09am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The New York Rangers will look to put their recent struggles behind them when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers have had issues all over the ice in December, which doesn’t bode well for them in this matchup against a strong offensive club like the Lightning. The Rangers have been given up slot shots and high-danger chances at an extremely high rate over the last month.

Brayden Point has a goal-scorer's touch in tight, and that’s a scary premise for a Rangers squad that’s been bleeding goals from that area. Point’s price stands out in this great matchup at home.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders

Evgeni Malkin Total Goals Pittsburgh Penguins Dec 29 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders will look to continue their climb up the Metropolitan Division standings on Saturday. Despite neither of these teams jumping off the page at you, the Penguins have started to play better offensively and have quietly won six of their last ten games.

Evgeni Malkin has cooled down after his hot start to the year, but this is a matchup he’s enjoyed throughout his career. The Islanders have allowed four or more goals in four of their last five games. That’s something we’ll be targeting on Saturday when you factor in the Penguins' recent offensive surge.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



