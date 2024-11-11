3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 11/11/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Roope Hintz +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

With where things stand with the Pittsburgh Penguins, it’s hard to trust them in this spot against a premiere Western Conference club in the Dallas Stars. The Penguins are a team we’ll continue to target with opposing offenses. Although he hasn’t lit the world on fire to begin the year, Roope Hintz is a consistent offensive presence for the Stars. The underlying numbers are positive for Hintz, and more goals are on the horizon sooner than later.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Cale Makar +330 View more odds in Sportsbook

It hasn’t been the start to the season that the Nashville Predators brass envisioned after a strong offseason. The Preds will face a team on the rise in the Colorado Avalanche. Although the depth might not be there at this stage, the Avalanche don’t lack star power. Cale Makar has been on an absolute tear to start the season and is a consistent threat to light the lamp nightly. Makar’s price is appealing and one we’re looking at on this slate.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jack Eichel +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

With how the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights have looked through one month of the year, it’s not hard to envision these two teams making deep runs in the postseason. With the Hurricanes' recent win streak snapped, this might be a good chance for the Golden Knights to pounce in this matchup at home. Jack Eichel has started the year with a bang and looks healthy for the first time in a while. That’s an encouraging sign, and it’s precisely the area we will target in the goal-scoring department tonight.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!