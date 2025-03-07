3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 3/7/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils

The Winnipeg Jets are skating on the second night of a back-to-back. Still, they did themselves a favor by saving Connor Hellebuyck for tonight’s inter-divisional battle versus the New Jersey Devils. Hellebuyck has cemented his position as the premier goalie in the NHL and is a dark horse in the Hart Trophy race. We expect him to be at his best at the Prudential Center.

Hellebuyck has been at his best since coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Jets’ stalwart has allowed just six goals over his last four starts, accumulating a .942 save percentage. While he’s only surpassed 23 saves in two of those four outings, he could see a more pronounced Devils’ attack on Friday night.

New Jersey has dialed up the offensive intensity. The Devils have gone north of 28 shots in four of their last six, averaging 29 per game over that stretch. That upward trajectory should continue against a tired Winnipeg side skating for the third time in four nights, with all four games as the visitors.

Hellebuyck will face a barrage of shots tonight, but that shouldn’t knock him off his current pace. We’re predicting another Hart-worthy performance, with Hellebuyck eclipsing 23.5 saves.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks usually play at a deficit, but that disadvantage could be even more pronounced on Friday. The Hawks are reportedly shopping for any movable piece and looking to accumulate future assets to help with their rebuild. The Utah Hockey Club will be ready to take advantage, and they should expect production from an unsuspecting source.

Mikhail Sergachev has quietly asserted himself over the past few games. Utah’s rearguard has three points over his last three and has been a more productive contributor in the attacking zone. He’s tallied five shots over that modest stretch, recording multiple shots in each of the past two. Moreover, he remains the point man on Utah’s top powerplay unit, ensuring he has plenty of opportunities to help on special teams.

Sergachev averages 3:19 of ice time on the powerplay. Combined with his recent uptick in production and the Blackhawks’ anticipated roster issues, he’s poised for a big game in Chicago. There may be an edge in taking the over on his point total, but the best value is backing him to record one or more powerplay points at +280.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Alex DeBrincat +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

A coaching change has made all the difference for the Detroit Red Wings. Since Todd McLellan took over, the Wings have seen a massive jump in their underlying metrics, but even more so across their more recent schedule. We expect them to wield that advantage against the Washington Capitals, with Alex DeBrincat continuing his surge.

The Red Wings forward has been trending positively over his recent sample. DeBrincat has six goals over his last eight games, with production metrics validating that boost in scoring. The 27-year-old has four or more shots in seven of his previous 10 outings, totaling 17 over his last four.

While his 16.4% shooting percentage and 29 goals are team-leading marks, there’s still room for growth. DeBrincat’s previous career-high shooting percentage was 20.6%, and he continues to get the lion’s share of offensive zone starts. His 69.3% offensive zone start is the second-highest on the team, ensuring DeBrincat continues to recent assault.

DeBrincat is highly undervalued in the anytime goalscorer market. Caps goalies have given up 14 goals over their last four contests, leaving the door open for a DeBrincat tally in the nation’s capital.

