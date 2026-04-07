3 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 4/7/26

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

Best Bets Summary

Hurricanes ML

Canadiens ML

Golden Knights -1.5

Hurricanes ML vs. Bruins

Why this is one of the best NHL bets today

Elite home dominance Hurricanes: 28-10-2 at home Bruins: 15-16-8 on the road

Team statistical edge Carolina: 3.51 goals per game vs 2.92 allowed Boston: 3.27 goals per game but allows 3.04

Hurricanes also generate far more offense: 32.4 shots per game vs 27.3

Defensive + possession advantage Hurricanes allow just 23.8 shots per game, one of the best defensive marks on the slate

Recent form Hurricanes: 5 straight wins Bruins: entering on a losing streak

Star player edge Sebastian Aho: 78 points (26G, 52A) David Pastrnak leads Boston with 97 points, but lacks depth support in this matchup

Goaltending stability Carolina rotation all below ~2.50–2.90 GAA range vs Boston’s more volatile depth



Prediction

Hurricanes control possession and shot volume

Bruins struggle to generate consistent offense on the road

Canadiens ML vs. Panthers

Moneyline Montreal Canadiens Apr 7 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this is a strong value play

Major gap in team performance Canadiens: 45-22-10 (100 points) Panthers: 37-37-3 (.500 team)

Offensive efficiency edge Montreal shooting %: 13.1% (elite) Florida: 10.4% (below average)

Special teams advantage Canadiens power play: 23.87% (top-10 NHL) Panthers: 19.69%

Defensive gap Florida has allowed 261 goals this season Montreal has allowed just 237 goals

Goaltending matchup Sergei Bobrovsky (.912 career SV%) is solid, but: Montreal’s system allows fewer high-danger chances overall

Recent performance concerns (Florida) Lost last game 5-2 Took 23 penalty minutes, showing discipline issues



Prediction

Montreal’s structured offense + special teams edge

Florida struggles defensively and takes too many penalties

Golden Knights -1.5 vs. Canucks

Puck Line Vegas Golden Knights Apr 8 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this is one of the best puck line bets

Massive team quality gap Golden Knights: 35-26-16 Canucks: 22-46-8

Offensive advantage Vegas: 3.19 goals per game Vancouver: 2.58 goals per game

Defensive edge Vegas allows 2.88 goals per game Canucks allow 3.54 goals per game

Key injuries hurting Vancouver Thatcher Demko (starting goalie) out for season Multiple lineup absences including depth forwards

Trend data Canucks: Lost 4 of last 5 games Poor home defensive form (high goals allowed)



Prediction

Vegas offense exploits weak Canucks defense

Backup goaltending for Vancouver is a major liability

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.