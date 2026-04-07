3 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 4/7/26
Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.
For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.
Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.
NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props
Best Bets Summary
- Hurricanes ML
- Canadiens ML
- Golden Knights -1.5
Hurricanes ML vs. Bruins
Why this is one of the best NHL bets today
- Elite home dominance
- Hurricanes: 28-10-2 at home
- Bruins: 15-16-8 on the road
- Team statistical edge
- Carolina: 3.51 goals per game vs 2.92 allowed
- Boston: 3.27 goals per game but allows 3.04
- Hurricanes also generate far more offense:
- 32.4 shots per game vs 27.3
- Defensive + possession advantage
- Hurricanes allow just 23.8 shots per game, one of the best defensive marks on the slate
- Recent form
- Hurricanes: 5 straight wins
- Bruins: entering on a losing streak
- Star player edge
- Sebastian Aho: 78 points (26G, 52A)
- David Pastrnak leads Boston with 97 points, but lacks depth support in this matchup
- Goaltending stability
- Carolina rotation all below ~2.50–2.90 GAA range vs Boston’s more volatile depth
Prediction
- Hurricanes control possession and shot volume
- Bruins struggle to generate consistent offense on the road
Canadiens ML vs. Panthers
Moneyline
Why this is a strong value play
- Major gap in team performance
- Canadiens: 45-22-10 (100 points)
- Panthers: 37-37-3 (.500 team)
- Offensive efficiency edge
- Montreal shooting %: 13.1% (elite)
- Florida: 10.4% (below average)
- Special teams advantage
- Canadiens power play: 23.87% (top-10 NHL)
- Panthers: 19.69%
- Defensive gap
- Florida has allowed 261 goals this season
- Montreal has allowed just 237 goals
- Goaltending matchup
- Sergei Bobrovsky (.912 career SV%) is solid, but:
- Montreal’s system allows fewer high-danger chances overall
- Recent performance concerns (Florida)
- Lost last game 5-2
- Took 23 penalty minutes, showing discipline issues
Prediction
- Montreal’s structured offense + special teams edge
- Florida struggles defensively and takes too many penalties
Golden Knights -1.5 vs. Canucks
Puck Line
Why this is one of the best puck line bets
- Massive team quality gap
- Golden Knights: 35-26-16
- Canucks: 22-46-8
- Offensive advantage
- Vegas: 3.19 goals per game
- Vancouver: 2.58 goals per game
- Defensive edge
- Vegas allows 2.88 goals per game
- Canucks allow 3.54 goals per game
- Key injuries hurting Vancouver
- Thatcher Demko (starting goalie) out for season
- Multiple lineup absences including depth forwards
- Trend data
- Canucks:
- Lost 4 of last 5 games
- Poor home defensive form (high goals allowed)
- Canucks:
Prediction
- Vegas offense exploits weak Canucks defense
- Backup goaltending for Vancouver is a major liability
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.