3 Home Run Prop Bets to Target for Friday 4/19/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel.

Here, we're going to focus on the former, specifically home run props.

Utilizing our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Home Run Props

The Baltimore Orioles lead the league in home runs and are always a great spot to look for some long balls.

With power up and down their lineup, the home runs can come early and often for the Orioles, so we'll look to Colton Cowser tonight.

Cowser is off to a roaring start this season with a 263 wRC+, .537 wOBA, .417 ISO, 44.0% hard-contact rate, 24.0% fly-ball rate, and 50.0% HR/FB ratio versus right-handed pitchers.

He's got a ton of power and it puts him in a good spot against Alec Marsh, who struggled against lefties last year with a .561 SLG, .410 wOBA, 5.56 xFIP, 1.95 HR/9, 45.7% fly-ball rate, and 39.8% hard-contact rate.

The power potential is clear tonight, so I'll add Cowser To Record an RBI (+175), too.

As usual, there are several Atlanta Braves' hitters in a good matchup for a home run.

With a 5.41 implied run total, the Braves are set to do their usual thing and pile up the runs. They get a juicy matchup against Andrew Heaney, a pitcher who has some serious issues against righties.

Last year, Heaney allowed a .448 SLG, 1.64 HR/9, 45.3% fly-ball rate, and 33.7% hard-contact rate versus righties. Add in some hot hitting weather in Atlanta and we could see some fireworks tonight.

This brings me to Austin Riley, who was elite against lefties last season with a 143 wRC+, .387 wOBA, .289 ISO, 51.5% fly-ball rate, 40.2% hard-contact rate, and 22.0% HR/FB ratio.

He's got great metrics to start this season so I'll add, Riley To Record an RBI (+110), too.

With 18 mph winds and up to 30 mph gusts blowing out to center in Minnesota, the ball could be flying tonight.

Wind blowing out is always a boost for hitters so it's natural to look at a game with high winds for homers.

We'll turn to Riley Greene, who is off to a good start against righties this season with a 157 wRC+, .389 wOBA, .235 ISO, and 36.4% hard-contact rate.

Greene will be up against Joe Ryan, who is certainly a good pitcher but he struggles with fly balls, and with this type of wind tonight, it's a dangerous combination.

Last season, Ryan had a .361 SLG, 1.06 HR/9, and 46.2% fly-ball rate versus left-handed hitters. That high fly-ball rate could spell trouble for Ryan and lead to plenty of homers for the Tigers.

