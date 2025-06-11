3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 6/11/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm

The Minnesota Lynx will put their undefeated record on the line tonight when they travel west to take on the Seattle Storm. Though the Storm put up a fight in a five-point loss to Minnesota a few weeks back, they're catching the Lynx at the wrong time tonight. Coming off three straight double-digit wins, I like the Lynx to stay hot and cover as 3.5-point road favorites tonight.

Now, Minnesota's recent success could be attributed to their recent schedule. Two of their last three wins have come against the Wings and Valkyries, and the other was against an Alyssa Thomas-less Mercury squad.

Even so, it's hard to ignore how much better the 8-0 Lynx have looked since Kayla McBride's return. She made her season debut in Minnesota's first matchup with Seattle, notching 15 points and finishing +10 in the box score.

With McBride on the floor, the Lynx have averaged nearly 5 more points per 100 possessions than when she's been sidelined. That should come in handy against a Seattle side ranked a pedestrian seventh in defensive rating.

In general, Minnesota has dominated Seattle with all their key players healthy the past two seasons. They won all three head-to-head matchups Napheesa Collier played in last year -- twice by double digits.

Seattle, meanwhile, hasn't really proven capable of closing games out against the W's top dogs. Four of their five wins have come against the Wings and Mercury as they've gone just 1-4 against the rest of the league.

And while tonight's game does take place in Seattle, the Lynx are one of the last teams we should worry about on the road. They posted a 14-6 record with the league's second-best net rating (+6.7) away from home in 2024 and have a +14.4 net rating through four road contests this season.

As such, I'm expecting Minnesota to continue rolling tonight, covering as 3.5-point favorites in the process.

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

Wings-Mercury may not be the most attention-grabbing matchup at first glance, but both teams are expected to have reinforcements tonight. Both Paige Bueckers and Alyssa Thomas are set to return to the floor, elevating both side offensively.

Those returns are reflected in tonight's 167-point total, the highest on Wednesday three-game slate. Even so, I see value in the over.

Dallas is the kind of team we tend to fall in love with when targeting overs. The Wings have the W's third-worst defensive rating yet rank third in pace. And with center Teaira McCowan off to play in Eurobasket, Dallas only features two rotation players taller than 6-foot-2.

Bueckers is a solid defensive player for a rookie, but her biggest impact has come on the opposite end. With Paige on the floor, Dallas has averaged nearly 2 more points per 100 possessions. She's been the catalyst behind the Wings' run-and-good style, however, as their pace of play with Bueckers is easily the highest in the WNBA.

That's helped the Wings games featuring Bueckers average 173.7 total points -- well above tonight's 167-point total.

Thomas has had a similar impact on Phoenix. The Mercury offensive rating and pace both jump considerably when she's on the court, with their points per 100 possessions climbing an eye-popping 7.5 points.

With those two back in the fold, expect both sides to pick up the pace and see an uptick in offensive efficiency. That presents value in over 167 total points, even at -110 odds.

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray has been the team's most consistent option from beyond the arc this season. She's paced the Aces with a 42.4% mark from three, averaging 2.0 made threes on 4.7 three-point attempts per game.

That's helped her drain multiple threes in five of seven games this season, including in three straight outings. Thus, I do see value in her -114 odds for 2+ made threes against the Sparks.

LA has been one of the W's softest matchups for outside shooting this season. They've allowed the second-most three-point attempts per game (27.8) while sitting in the bottom four in overall defensive rating.

Gray took full advantage of that lackluster perimeter defense in her first head-to-head matchup with the Sparks. In a May win over LA, Chelsea Gray nailed a season-high four three-pointers on seven attempts.

In tonight's home rematch, look for Chelsea Gray to stay hot from beyond the arc and record 2+ made threes.

