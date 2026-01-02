Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: KUNP, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (8-27) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (14-20) on Friday, January 2, 2026 at Smoothie King Center as just 3-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on KUNP, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup has a point total of 242.5.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -3 242.5 -144 +122

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (54.6%)

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread 17 times in 34 games with a set spread.

The Pelicans have played 35 games, with 21 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Trail Blazers have hit the over 19 times out of 35 chances this season.

The Pelicans have gone over the point total 60% of the time this year (21 of 35 games with a set point total).

Portland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered nine times in 16 opportunities at home, and it has covered eight times in 18 opportunities on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Trail Blazers hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 16 opportunities this season (56.2%). On the road, they have hit the over 10 times in 18 opportunities (55.6%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home (14-7-0) than away (7-7-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 66.7% of the time at home (14 of 21), and 50% of the time away (seven of 14).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (fourth in league) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 10.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Toumani Camara is averaging 12.5 points, 2.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Kris Murray is averaging 6.0 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.2% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.

The Pelicans are getting 13.1 points, 7.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game from Derik Queen.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 5.9 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Pelicans get 14.2 points per game from Jeremiah Fears, plus 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists.

Zion Williamson averages 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is sinking 55.4% of his shots from the field.

