Warriors vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second, 32.1 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (29-5) visit Stephen Curry (ninth, 28.7 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (18-16) on Friday, January 2, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-BA, and FDSOK. The Thunder are 9-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Warriors vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9 227.5 -481 +370

Warriors vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (55.2%)

Warriors vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 18 times over 34 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Warriors are 15-18-1 this year.

This season, 18 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 20 of 34 opportunities (58.8%).

At home, Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread (11-8-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-8-0).

The Thunder have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (52.6%) than road games (53.3%).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (7-6-1). On the road, it is .400 (8-12-0).

In terms of the over/under, Warriors games have gone over less frequently at home (eight of 14, 57.1%) than on the road (12 of 20, 60%).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.1 points, 4.7 boards and 6.4 assists.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.3 points, 1.6 assists and 8.0 boards.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace averages 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Williams averages 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field.

Warriors Leaders

Per game, Jimmy Butler III gives the Warriors 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Warriors are getting 28.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Curry.

Brandin Podziemski averages 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is draining 46.6% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Moses Moody averages 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 40.6% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

Quinten Post's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

