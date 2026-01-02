Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH, ALT, and Amazon Prime Video

The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-16) are heavily favored (by 13.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (23-10) on Friday, January 2, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 239.5.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -13.5 239.5 -847 +590

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (59.9%)

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a game 13 times this season (13-22-0).

The Nuggets have 19 wins against the spread in 33 games this year.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 17 times out of 33 chances.

Nuggets games this season have gone over the total in 22 of 33 opportunities (66.7%).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in away games (6-9-0) than it has at home (7-13-0).

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (40%) than road games (60%).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (9-6-0). Away, it is .556 (10-8-0).

Nuggets games have gone above the over/under 66.7% of the time both at home (10 of 15) and away (12 of 18) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 29.7 points, 4.6 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 made treys (second in NBA).

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.2 points, 4.0 assists and 9.0 rebounds.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter averages 14.7 points, 4.2 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 31.4% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.1 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are getting 11.2 points, 4.6 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Peyton Watson.

Per game, Tim Hardaway Jr. provides the Nuggets 13.1 points, 2.4 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 4.3 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is making 48.0% of his shots from the floor.

Jalen Pickett averages 3.5 points, 1.7 boards and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 41.4% of his shots from the field.

