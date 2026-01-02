Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 2

There are five games on Friday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 13 Nebraska squaring off against No. 9 Michigan State (at 9 p.m. ET). In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.

Michigan vs. USC

Matchup: No. 24 USC Trojans at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

No. 24 USC Trojans at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (84.62% win probability)

Michigan (84.62% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-22.5)

Michigan (-22.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 3

January 3 TV Channel: Peacock

Stanford vs. Louisville

Matchup: No. 16 Louisville Cardinals at Stanford Cardinal

No. 16 Louisville Cardinals at Stanford Cardinal Projected Winner: Louisville (64.34% win probability)

Louisville (64.34% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-9.5)

Louisville (-9.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: January 3

January 3 TV Channel: ACC Network

Nebraska vs. Michigan State

Matchup: No. 9 Michigan State Spartans at No. 13 Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 9 Michigan State Spartans at No. 13 Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Winner: Nebraska (62.32% win probability)

Nebraska (62.32% win probability) Spread: Nebraska (-1.5)

Nebraska (-1.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 3

January 3 TV Channel: Peacock

Gonzaga vs. Seattle U

Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks at No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Seattle U Redhawks at No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (87.28% win probability)

Gonzaga (87.28% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-24.5)

Gonzaga (-24.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 3

January 3 TV Channel: ESPN+

Iowa State vs. West Virginia

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (88.84% win probability)

Iowa State (88.84% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-18.5)

Iowa State (-18.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 3

January 3 TV Channel: ESPN2

