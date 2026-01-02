Bucks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Info

The Milwaukee Bucks (14-20) face the Charlotte Hornets (11-22) as 6-point favorites on Friday, January 2, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSWI. The matchup's point total is 232.5.

Bucks vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -6 232.5 -225 +188

Bucks vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (67.1%)

Bucks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Bucks have put together a record of 16-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have 18 wins against the spread in 33 games this year.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 13 times out of 33 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in 13 of 33 opportunities (39.4%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (47.1%). It has covered eight times in 17 games at home and eight times in 17 games when playing on the road.

The Bucks have exceeded the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in seven of 17 home matchups (41.2%). In road games, they have hit the over in six of 17 games (35.3%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has been better at home (10-7-0) than away (8-8-0).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have gone over more frequently at home (seven of 17, 41.2%) than on the road (six of 16, 37.5%).

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 17.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points, 5.8 assists and 10.0 boards.

Myles Turner averages 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 42.0% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.1 points, 6.4 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 13.0 points, 4.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the floor.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 boards and 3.8 assists for the Hornets.

The Hornets are receiving 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Kon Knueppel.

Per game, LaMelo Ball gets the Hornets 20.3 points, 5.3 boards and 8.3 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Moussa Diabate gives the Hornets 7.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Hornets get 15.3 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

