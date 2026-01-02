Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

The Los Angeles Lakers (20-11) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (15-18) as 4-point favorites on Friday, January 2, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and FDSSE. The matchup's point total is 239.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4 239.5 -176 +148

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (59.8%)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 17 times this season (17-14-0).

The Grizzlies have 15 wins against the spread in 33 games this season.

Lakers games have gone over the total 20 times out of 33 chances this season.

The Grizzlies have hit the over 39.4% of the time this year (13 of 33 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread on the road (10-7-0) than it has in home games (7-7-0).

The Lakers have hit the over on the total in 12 of 14 home games (85.7%), compared to eight of 17 road games (47.1%).

This year, Memphis is 7-9-0 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-9-0 ATS (.471).

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (eight times out of 16) than away (five of 17) this season.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made treys per game (sixth in NBA).

Deandre Ayton averages 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Jake Laravia is averaging 8.7 points, 1.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

LeBron James is averaging 20.3 points, 4.9 boards and 6.5 assists.

Marcus Smart is averaging 9.6 points, 2.6 boards and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He is also draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Per game, Cedric Coward gets the Grizzlies 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Cam Spencer provides the Grizzlies 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Grizzlies receive 12.5 points per game from Jaylen Wells, plus 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

