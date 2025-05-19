3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Storm at Wings on Monday 5/19/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Storm at Wings

I'm backing a team that got blown out and scored only 59 points in their season debut. What could possibly go wrong?

It couldn't be a more distinctly different matchup for Seattle, though. Phoenix's interior, heading by one of the W's best defenders in Alyssa Thomas, was ferocious. The rebuilding Wings lack -- or are choosing to lack -- a true center as Teaira McCowan played just five minutes in Dallas' opener on Friday.

Seattle's going to feast on matchups that struggle with size all year. Their dynamic duo of Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor are unchanged down low.

Playing three guards, the Wings might drop a second consecutive home game to begin the year. With no rim protection, Dallas allowed Minnesota to shoot 53.0% from the floor and gave up 38 points in the paint, leading to 99 in total. Dallas' 102.0 pace to begin the year won't hurt counting totals, either.

There will also be natural regression at play after the Storm struggled to just 3-for-17 (17.6%) shooting from downtown on Saturday.

DRatings has Seattle scoring 89.0 points and winning by a median margin of 4.8 points. They're undervalued after a clunker in their opener.

Though the Storm's frontcourt have a size edge, Gabby Williams will presumably have the benefit of having one of Dallas' guards on her most of the game.

Seattle is expecting a lot out of Williams in her sixth campaign to replace some of what Jewell Loyd, traded to Las Vegas, brought in terms of a scoring punch. Flatly, she didn't answer the call Saturday with 1-for-9 shooting.

I still think Williams' role to score will be there with rhythm. Next to Loyd, she ended 2024 with double figures in six of her last seven regular-season outings behind a 17.7% usage rate. Her usage was just 15.2% on Saturday as her confidence faltered, but the average projection on this new squad is definitely north of 20.0%.

With a size advantage and an uptick in tempo against the young Wings, Williams can put that ugly contest in Phoenix behind her. Rotowire expects 12.8 points from Williams at a median tonight, which makes plus money at the time of this publication attractive.

