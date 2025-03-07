3 Best Premier League Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 28

The matches are coming thick and fast now in the English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign.

EPL Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 28

Southampton at Liverpool (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Liverpool are coming off what was likely their worst showing of the season midweek in Paris in the Champions League, and I think they'll come out with their hair on fire Saturday at home against lowly Southampton.

Despite beating PSG by a 1-0 score, Liverpool were dominated on Wednesday. The Reds tallied 0.0 expected goals (xG) until Harvey Elliott's 87th-minute goal, with Liverpool scoring on their lone shot on target. PSG, meanwhile, placed 10 shots on target and had 71% of the possession. In short, the Reds struggled and will surely want to wash that taste out of their mouth ahead of the second leg.

Enter Southampton.

The Saints have been the league's worst side. They've recorded a measly nine points through 27 league matches and have let in a league-worst 65 goals. Liverpool won the xG battle 3.1-1.3 at Southampton earlier this year -- final score was 3-2 in favor of the Reds -- and the Saints have been really bad of late, conceding 26 times over their previous eight league games.

There is no good time for Southampton to have to go to Anfield, but with Liverpool fresh off a bad game, Saturday is probably a really bad time for the Saints to see the Reds. I like Liverpool to run rampant and am backing Arne Slot's side to net at least two first-half goals.

Aston Villa at Brentford (12:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

Balancing the Champions League and Premier League has been a tough task for Aston Villa this season, and with Villa coming off a midweek match at Club Brugge, they should have some trouble at Brentford on Saturday.

Villa's Champions League campaign could hardly be going better. The Villans placed in the top eight in the league phase and are in a great spot to get to the quarterfinals after winning 3-1 at Club Brugge in Tuesday's first leg. But that UCL success has come at a cost as Villa are sitting a disappointing 10th in the EPL with a -5 goal difference.

Unai Emery's side has struggled in matches that come right after midweek European duties. Villa have played eight such EPL matches this campaign and have won just one of them, with the victory coming in their first match in the split way back in September -- before all the extra matches started taking its toll. While some of their matches in this split have come against top sides, they've also drawn 0-0 at home against Manchester United and lost 2-0 at Wolves, with the Wolves loss coming in Villa's most recent such game.

Brentford is a tough place to play as the Bees have been a good home side this season, especially in attack. Thomas Frank's bunch has generated a league-leading 30 goals through 14 home matches, and I like their chances to score at least twice against a Villa side coming off a midweek road trip to Belgium.

Leicester at Chelsea (10 a.m. ET Sunday)

Palmer has been oddly quiet lately for Chelsea. A home match against Leicester is a sublime get-right spot.

Palmer has failed to register a goal or assist across his past six EPL matches. Prior to this dry spell, only three times this campaign had Palmer gone back-to-back matches without a goal or assist, so this recent run has been a big outlier for him.

In spite of the end results not being there, Palmer has still been very active during this bad spell. Over the six games, he's averaged 3.8 shots per match and posted seven total shots on target. He's been really productive at home of late, putting three and two shots on target over his past two matches at Stamford Bridge. He's had multiple shots on target in five of his past six home league matches.

Leicester have been shipping goals like crazy, giving up 12 goals over their last four Premier League matches. Chelsea are -136 to go over 2.5 goals, and Palmer is -240 to score or assist -- so oddsmakers are expecting the Blues to have a big day.

With Palmer on free kicks and penalties -- two avenues that aid his chances to get shots on goal -- and overdue for a big game, I like him to record at least two shots on target against the Foxes.

