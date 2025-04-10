3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Thursday 4/10/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins

There’s always something special about an Original Six matchup, even when the teams are eliminated from postseason contention. Nevertheless, hockey fans of all ilk will want to tune into tonight’s clash between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins.

After struggling for weeks, the B’s have recently posted more favorable results. Still, those outbursts aren’t founded on solid on-ice play. Boston has been outplayed in seven of its last eight, compiling a bottom-feeding 37.3% expected goals-for rating, suggesting their recent string of promising outcomes won’t continue.

While the Blackhawks’ defensive zone structure remains an issue, they’ve been getting more robust offensive production. Over its last three games, Chicago has totaled 29 high-danger chances while attempting no fewer than nine in any of those contests. Moreover, that has resulted in a relative increase in their expected goals-for rating compared to their season-long benchmark.

Altogether, this sets up as a promising spot for the Hawks. They’re underachieving relative to expected metrics, and the Bruins aren’t as good as they seem. There is tons of value on the underdogs in this one.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Defense will be in short supply in tonight’s Eastern Conference showdown between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets. Neither team excels at defending, preferring free-flowing offensive performances. Assuredly, that points toward a high-scoring affair.

As always, the Sabres' defensive systems are virtually non-existent. They’ve given up 10 or more high-danger chances in all but two of their last 11. Thankfully, Buffalo has offset that porous play with improved offensive efficiency. The Sabres are up to 44 goals across their last nine, with 29 coming at five-on-five.

The Blue Jackets have been on a nearly identical pattern. Five of their last six opponents have eclipsed 10 high-danger chances, a liability offset by improved scoring. Columbus has recorded three or more goals at five-on-five in three of its previous five, totaling 16.

Given these teams’ recent offensive performances, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this one go over in the first period. Altogether, that leaves a substantive edge on the total.

New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders

Everything that could go wrong for the New York Rangers has gone wrong. That status is unlikely to change as they skate on the second night of a back-to-back against their crosstown rivals. There are plenty of reasons to like the New York Islanders in this spot.

The Rangers were pummeled last night, dropping an 8-5 decision to the Philadelphia Flyers. Thankfully, the Rangers left Jonathan Quick out to dry, meaning Igor Shesterkin will be rested for tonight’s contest. Still, that’s not enough to compensate for their ineffective play.

The Broadway Blueshirts were dominated on home ice, putting up a sub-optimal 47.0% expected goals-for rating against a beleaguered Flyers side. Moreover, the Rangers’ struggles have been compounded by scoring issues, recording just three goals at five-on-five over their last three.

The Islanders are taking no prisoners right now. They’ve scored 14 goals over their last three while averaging 14.3 high-danger chances per game. That should be more than enough to get past a floundering Rangers squad on Thursday night.

