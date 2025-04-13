3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Sunday 4/13/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets

Injuries continue to limit the Edmonton Oilers’ outlook. They’ve seen a constant wave of players return to the lineup, only for others to get washed away. Clearly, it’s hurt their on-ice product. As such, we see a substantive edge in backing the Winnipeg Jets in this Western Conference clash.

The Oilers’ offensive production metrics are waning. They have eclipsed 10 high-danger chances twice over their last nine games, and their scoring matches that decline. Edmonton has totaled just 12 goals at five-on-five across the nine-game sample, eclipsing two tallies just once. While Edmonton has tidied up its defensive structure, it hasn’t offset their lack of quality goaltending.

Clearly, the Jets are leveling up their play for a prosperous playoff run. The Central Division champs have outplayed their opponents in 10 straight, usually by a substantive margin. Across that span, Winnipeg has compiled a 60.2% expected goals-for rating, the second-best mark in the NHL. Still, with only seven wins over that stretch, the Jets are due for more wins.

The Jets and Oilers are on very different trajectories right now, which is not reflected in the betting price. Therefore, we see an edge in backing the hosts in this one.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals

The Columbus Blue Jackets are fighting for their playoff lives, as evidenced by their latest efforts. On the backend of a home-and-home series, they can bolster their playoff chances by taking both games against the Washington Capitals.

Columbus and Washington were in action yesterday, and Columbus put together a convincing 7-0 win. That was the third time in four games in which the Blue Jackets attempted at least 10 high-danger chances. More importantly, they’ve finally started to reap the rewards of their increased productivity. Over the four-game sample, the Jackets have totaled 13 goals at five-on-five.

Since Alex Ovechkin broke the goal-scoring record, the Capitals have been mired in an offensive slump. Over their last three games, they have just two goals at five-on-five. Moreover, Washington has failed to maintain its defensive zone coverage, out-chancing only one of those opponents in quality chances.

Washington has seemingly given up on pursuing the Presidents’ Trophy, but the Jackets are still fighting for the final wild-card berth. Under these circumstances, we see an edge on Columbus.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Colorado Avalanche will be the first team to wrap up the regular season, concluding their 2024-25 campaign against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. While they are relegated to the third seed in the Central Division, we still expect a complete effort from the Avalanche before a lengthy layoff.

The Avs’ recent performances have been nothing short of sensational. They’ve outplayed five of their last six opponents, compiling a 58.5% expected goals-for rating over that stretch. Colorado has been operating efficiently on both ends of the ice. Altogether, they’ve held four of six opponents to nine or fewer high-danger chances while eclipsing double-digits in all but one of those contests.

Anaheim has extracted maximum value in the attacking zone, but ineffective goaltending continues to limit their success. Ducks netminders have given up three or more goals at five-on-five in six of their past eight, resulting in a sub-optimal 88.7% save percentage. Further, all but three of those opponents have recorded at least 10 high-danger chances.

The betting market is selling low on the Avalanche, only enhancing their betting value. They are the superior team and should have no problem getting past the Ducks on Sunday night.

