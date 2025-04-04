3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Friday 4/4/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings

Getting past the Carolina Hurricanes is no easy feat. Still, we like the Detroit Red Wings’ chances of pulling off the stunning upset at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

The Red Wings are benefiting from improved defensive play down the stretch. They have held three of their last five opponents to eight or fewer high-danger chances, resulting in a decline in goals against. Across that five-game sample, opponents have totaled just five goals at five-on-five, with three of those foes being held scoreless.

Detroit’s renewed defensive prowess coincides with diminished offensive production from the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes are down to 7.5 quality chances per game across their past four, falling below eight opportunities in all but one of those contests. Somehow, they’ve recorded eight goals at five-on-five over that stretch, implying the Canes are due for a cooling-off period.

The Red Wings are fighting for their playoff lives, which is reflected in their recent performances. We’re anticipating another stout defensive effort, and that could be enough to trip up the visiting Hurricanes. At the current prices, there’s value in backing the Wings.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals are making headlines for many other reasons, overshadowing some of their more concerning metrics. While they can likely escape tonight’s showdown versus the Chicago Blackhawks, goals may be more challenging to come by.

Washington’s output doesn’t match its modest production. The Caps have been held to eight or fewer high-danger chances in four of seven, averaging just 7.4 opportunities per game. Likewise, scoring opportunities are in short supply, with the Capitals yielding an average of 19.7 per game. Washington was held to just one goal last time, which could foreshadow what comes next for the Capitals.

Scoring doesn’t come naturally for the Blackhawks; sadly, that’s reflected in their recent efforts. Chicago has been held to six or fewer quality opportunities in five straight, with a laughable average of just 5.2 per game. Predictably, that correlates with a more recent decline in scoring. Over their last four, the Blackhawks have accumulated ten goals across all strengths.

Chicago is limping to the end of the regular season. The Capitals have a substantive advantage in tonight’s inter-conference battle, but the most pronounced betting edge lies in taking the under.

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Islanders

A six-game losing streak has put the New York Islanders’ playoff chances on life support. Now seven points back of the final wild card berth and needing to leapfrog four teams, the Isles have to go on a serious run to end the season. They can start that insurmountable climb tonight versus the Minnesota Wild.

New York’s results don’t reflect its dominant efforts. Throughout their six-game losing skid, the Islanders have outplayed their opponents in all but one of those contests. Altogether, they’ve compiled an impressive 56.0% expected goals-for rating, nearly 20 points above their actual mark of 36.7%.

Minnesota has much less analytics success to speak of. The Wild have been outplayed in four of five, abandoning their usual defensive zone coverage while continuing to fall short in offensive production. Over that stretch, the Wild have been out-chanced in all but one of those contests and have failed to out-score any of those opponents at five-on-five.

The Islanders are solid progression candidates to close out the regular season. They can prove us right in Friday’s tilt versus the Wild.

