3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 5/14/25

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Florida Panthers' moneyline odds have risen to north of -140. Still, we’re not so dismissive of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ chances on Wednesday night. Scotiabank Arena has been a safe haven for the Leafs, and we expect them to capitalize on their chances in Game 5.

So far this postseason, the Maple Leafs are 4-1 at home. Across that five-game sample, they have out-scored their opponents 13-7 at five-on-five, resulting in a 65.0% actual goals-for rating. While the Leafs' analytics aren’t as robust as they were under previous head coaches, that is usually how it goes for head coach Craig Berube. Toronto’s bench boss prides his teams in playing stout defensive hockey, which has been the case so far in the playoffs.

Further, the Panthers have had limited success breaking through the Leafs’ defensive shell. Florida has been held to two or fewer goals at five-on-five this series but is still overachieving offensively. Cumulatively, the Panthers are scoring on 10.0% of shots in this series and 10.9% across the playoffs, significantly ahead of their regular season average of 7.7%.

We’re anticipating a tight-checking affair in a pivotal Game 5 showdown, with home-ice being the advantage Toronto needs to escape with the win.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights face a seemingly insurmountable climb in their second-round showdown versus the Edmonton Oilers. Down 3-1 and needing to rattle off three straight wins to advance to the Conference Final, the Golden Knights should put forth their best effort of the series on Wednesday night.

While Vegas has been outplayed in three of four games this series, its efforts are vastly improved on home ice. They put up a 58.1% expected goals-for rating in Game 2 while also out-chancing the Oilers 19-14 in high-danger chances. Moreover, they led the Oilers heading into the third period in the series opener before collapsing under the pressure of Edmonton’s relentless attack.

However, the Oilers’ offense is also due for a cooling off period. Over their last five games, the Oilers are up to a 14.6% shooting percentage, bringing their postseason total to 10.7%. Their more recent total is nearly double their regular season average of 8.0%, and their playoff average is still teetering beyond sustainable levels.

Inevitably, fewer goals will make it infinitely more challenging for the Oilers to eliminate the Golden Knights on home ice. Vegas will come out swinging and can use last change to its advantage in a must-win Game 5.

As a team, the Golden Knights have struggled to keep pace with the Oilers in this series; however, Jack Eichel has been one of the few bright spots on an otherwise lackluster attack. The Knights' center is primed for a solid showing on Wednesday night and is a top option in the any time goal scorer market.

The Knights' leading scorer through the regular season, Eichel had recorded five points through the opening three games of this Pacific Division series. Moreover, those were part of a bigger stretch in which he totaled 10 points across six games. Still, Eichel has just one goal so far this postseason, putting him significantly below his expected goal-scoring pace heading into Wednesday night.

Eichel remains one of the Knights premier offensive threats. He ranks third on the team in high-danger chances and sits second in scoring opportunities. Despite starting only 54.3% of his shifts in the attacking zone, Eichel is putting up good numbers. He also has 27 shots in 10 playoff games but has netted just one goal as his shooting percentage is hovering at 3.7%.

Throughout the regular season, Eichel tallied a respectable 28 goals on 12.0% shooting. Currently, he is operating significantly below those thresholds. With the Knights wielding last change, we can expect them to put Eichel in prime scoring positions all night, and with Eichel a candidate for positive regression, we see an edge in backing him as an any time goal scorer.

