3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Cowboys at Lions

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Best Player Prop Picks for Cowboys at Lions on Thursday Night Football

With how battered the Lions' pass-catching corps is, I think they're going to want to pound the rock. They should be able to do so successfully, putting me on this under for Jared Goff.

Although the Cowboys' rush defense has been better with Quinnen Williams, it's still not a unit we need to fear. They're currently numberFire's 30th-ranked rush defense, and some of the uptick they've had with Williams is due to facing some scuffling ground games. The Lions -- despite the injuries -- are not that.

In theory, that'd lead to betting overs on Jahmyr Gibbs or David Montgomery. I'm not the only one thinking that, though, as their markets are all high enough to scare me off.

This Goff market does work, though. Although his passing yardage tends to spike at home, that sample is based on when he has had a full compliment of pass-catchers. That's far from the case right now.

Even if the volume winds up being there, it's hard to expect tons of efficiency out of Goff. Thus, we have a couple of routes to an under here, allowing me to turn that way as an avenue for betting on a run-heavy approach from Detroit.

Dak Prescott - Passing Yds Dak Prescott Over Dec 5 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'm expecting the exact opposite approach from the Cowboys, leading to my liking the over on Dak Prescott.

Although the Lions' defense has been decent all around this year, they've been much better against the run than the pass. They're 4th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics there versus 22nd against the pass.

That's even before you account for all of the injuries. Cornerback Terrion Arnold is done for the year, and safety Kerby Joseph is out.

You don't want to be short-handed in the secondary against this version of the Cowboys' offense. They're numberFire's fourth-ranked passing offense, and that continues to shoot up. Three of their five best weeks in schedule-adjusted, early-down passing efficiency have come in the past three games.

Prescott has gone over this number only four times this year, and that rate wouldn't sniff a bet at -114. However, once you combine their form with this potential game environment and the strengths and weaknesses of the Lions' defense, I think the over is a value.

Ross Dwelley - Total Receptions Ross Dwelley Over Dec 5 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In the one game we've seen with both Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright out, Ross Dwelley was nearly an every-down player. It didn't translate to production, though, which is why I think the betting market is too low on him here.

On Thanksgiving, Dwelley played 73.3% of the snaps and ran a route on 58.1% of the team's drop backs. That turned into three targets, but he caught just one of them for three yards.

Two of those three targets came in the end zone, and I have his fair anytime touchdown odds directly in line with market at +400. If he were to lengthen before kickoff, that'd be another route for buying into Dwelley.

That role is part of why I wanted to go with receptions instead of yards, too. It's possible Dwelley has a couple of short catches and falls short of his yardage mark of 12.5. This over 1.5 receptions number feels more obtainable, making it my preferred route for buying into his meaty role.

