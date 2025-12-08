FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Week 15 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Week 15 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

Some of the NFL's stalwart contenders are in must-win games the rest of the way beginning in Week 15.

What do the betting odds say we should expect in those games and elsewhere on the slate?

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for each game in Week 15.

Week 15 NFL Odds and Predictions

Falcons at Buccaneers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Atlanta Falcons
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dec 12 1:16am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Jets at Jaguars Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New York Jets
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dec 14 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cardinals at Texans Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Arizona Cardinals
@
Houston Texans
Dec 14 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bills at Patriots Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Buffalo Bills
@
New England Patriots
Dec 14 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chargers at Chiefs Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Dec 14 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Raiders at Eagles Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Dec 14 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Ravens at Bengals Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Baltimore Ravens
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Dec 14 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Commanders at Giants Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Washington Commanders
@
New York Giants
Dec 14 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Browns at Bears Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Cleveland Browns
@
Chicago Bears
Dec 14 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Titans at 49ers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tennessee Titans
@
San Francisco 49ers
Dec 14 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Lions at Rams Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Detroit Lions
@
Los Angeles Rams
Dec 14 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Panthers at Saints Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Carolina Panthers
@
New Orleans Saints
Dec 14 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Packers at Broncos Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Green Bay Packers
@
Denver Broncos
Dec 14 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Colts at Seahawks Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Indianapolis Colts
@
Seattle Seahawks
Dec 14 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Vikings at Cowboys Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Minnesota Vikings
@
Dallas Cowboys
Dec 15 1:21am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Dolphins at Steelers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Miami Dolphins
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Dec 16 1:16am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup