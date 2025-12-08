2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Eagles at Chargers on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Eagles at Chargers Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

When the Chargers' moneyline was at +120 on Tuesday, I assumed the market was unsure that Justin Herbert would play.

Since then, though, we've largely gotten positive news on Herbert, and the Eagles have lost Jalen Carter due to shoulder surgery. This line has still barely budged.

Maybe I'm the dummy, but I think that's a mistake.

After making appropriate downgrades on both sides, my model has the Chargers favored in this one. The two teams have actually been pretty equal this year -- they're separated one spot in numberFire's offensive ranks and three spots on defense -- and the Chargers get a homefield bump due to their lack of travel (even if the crowd won't be in their favor). That's enough to give them the edge.

Maybe I'm not downgrading enough for Herbert's injury. But we saw Josh Allen play through a broken left hand almost all of last year, and he won the MVP award. I've got enough faith in Herbert and company to take the Chargers straight up at plus odds.

For the full game, I think this total is efficient. But I'm expecting both teams to have a ground-heavy approach, so in the first half -- when those intentions play a bigger role -- the under stands out.

As discussed in our prop breakdown of this game, the Eagles' passing offense craters without right tackle Lane Johnson. With the Chargers sitting 22nd against the rush by numberFire's metrics, they'll likely want to skew toward the ground.

As for the Chargers, not only are they dealing with Herbert's hand injury, but Carter is out, and rookie running back Omarion Hampton is expected to return. While they've been more pass-heavy than you'd think under Greg Roman, tonight is a spot where we could see them pound it more.

Rush attempts keep the clock running and are less likely to lead to explosives. Thus, as rush attempts increase, we see less play volume and -- often -- less scoring. That's why, when these two teams are able to dictate their own approach on offense, we could see a low-scoring start to this game.

