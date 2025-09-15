3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Buccaneers at Texans

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Best Player Prop Picks for Buccaneers at Texans on Monday Night Football

The Texans will host the Bucs for the first leg of tonight's Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Houston's offense looked totally uninspired in their nine-point outing against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, but scoring was down across the board in Week 1 and tonight's home opener could unlock a few things for C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins.

Collins has scored at least one touchdown in 46.4% of career games alongside Stroud.

At home in the split, Nico is netting 95.9 receiving yards and 0.87 touchdowns per game. That's right -- Collins and Stroud have connected for at least one touchdown in a whopping 73.3% of games at Houston's indoor venue. These +158 odds imply only a 38.7% probability.

Tampa Bay surrendered the fifth-most targets and 10th-most touchdowns to wide receivers a season ago. Even after a Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Bucs still check in with just a 22nd-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense. I actually like the Bucs to win tonight, so them being 2.5-point underdogs could lend itself to a shootout. Collins is my favorite bet to find the end zone tonight.

Emeka Egbuka had quite the NFL debut. Can the rookie build off his solid Week 1 performance tonight?

Tampa Bay selected Egbuka with the 19th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, making him the third wideout to be taken off the board behind Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan.

With Chris Godwin (ankle) and Jalen McMillan (neck) out of the fold, we anticipated heavy usage for Egbuka in his first game. That's exactly what we saw, as Egbuka played 92.9% of the snaps and ran a team-high 86.5% of the routes last Sunday. He enjoyed a 20.0% target share, 24.4% air yards share, and earned three downfield targets.

All in all, he caught four of his six targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns on 2.09 yards per route run efficiency.

Godwin and McMillan are listed out for tonight, so we can reasonably anticipate Egbuka to run north of 85% of the routes in this one. That alone has me interested in asking Egbuka to reel in 60-plus yards at +132 odds, but it helps that he's talented and is backed by a quarterback that threw for 4,500 yards a season ago. The Texans, meanwhile, rank 21st in schedule-adjusted pass defense following Week 1 and coughed up the seventh-most targets and 11th-most yards to wide receivers in 2024.

Our NFL projections forecast Egbuka to notch 64.55 receiving yards tonight.

Baker Mayfield emerged as a runner in 2024 and turned five carries into 39 yards in Week 1.

He's a good bet to log 20-plus rushing yards against the Texans.

Mayfield ran for 20-plus yards in 10 out of 17 games last season. On the road, he averaged 28.6 rushing yards and went for 20-plus in seven of eight games. Getting this prop at plus odds appears to be a great deal, and Baker may have to use his legs tonight.

Tristan Wirfs will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. His absence will be felt against a strong Houston pass rush but could lead to plenty of scrambles from Baker. We saw him run five times for 39 yards sans Wirfs last week and he ran four times for 29 yards in one game without Wirfs last season.

Last season, the Texans surrendered the 11th-most rushing yards on 6.7 yards per carry efficiency to opposing quarterbacks. I'm expecting some shake and bake tonight.

