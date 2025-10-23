3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Vikings at Chargers on Thursday Night Football

Both the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers enter Thursday Night Football licking their wounds.

The two sides opened 2025 with high hopes but -- due to a combination of injuries and some underwhelming play -- are hovering around .500. It's time for them to kick things into gear.

Which players could help them get there, putting them on the radar for our FanDuel Picks lineups?

Let's dig into my favorite options.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Vikings at Chargers in Week 8

Kimani Vidal More Than 75.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards

Kimani Vidal has already had a great role, and now the Los Angeles Chargers won't have Hassan Haskins in this game. Vidal is the first player I want in my lineup.

In two games without Omarion Hampton, Vidal has played 67.2% and 64.9% of the snaps. He had at least four targets in both, and he blew up for 138 yards from scrimmage in one of them. Last week was a dud with the Chargers getting down big early.

The Vikings have been far more fierce against the pass than the rush this year, so I wouldn't be shocked if the Chargers tried to get Vidal going again. Given the lack of depth behind him, that should make this number ultra-achievable.

Quentin Johnston More Than 47.5 Receiving Yards

Quentin Johnston's two worst showings of the year have been his past two, so it's possible his early-season magic has dried up. It's also possible, though, that he's simply due for regression, which could very well come tonight.

In the games he has played, Johnston has 20.4% of the Chargers' overall targets with 36.1% of the deep targets. As a result, he has had more than 47.5 receiving yards in 4 of 6 games. We shouldn't lose sight of the overall role just because the most recent two have been the worst.

The Vikings are an aggressive defense, so you can occasionally beat them deep, as A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith showed last week. Johnston's the guy most likely to hit the homer here, so I am willing to buy low.

Jordan Addison More Than 54.5 Receiving Yards

Carson Wentz has shown a clear affinity for Jordan Addison, and I don't think this projection quite reflects that yet.

In Addison's three games, he has a 22.4% target share with 37.0% of the deep targets. He has come through on that volume, too, which may be why he got a team-leading 12 targets last week.

Addison's receiving-yardage totals have been 114, 41, and 128, meaning he has easily eclipsed this number in 2 of 3 games. The Chargers also do let up an above-average aDOT, setting up both Addison and Justin Jefferson to keep seeing heavy volume tonight.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.