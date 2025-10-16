3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Steelers at Bengals on Thursday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense has exceeded my expectations this year.

The Cincinnati Bengals' defense? Uhhhhhhhh not so much.

This is a spot where the Steelers should be able to move the ball effectively, meaning I want to center my FanDuel Picks lineups around their offense.

Which players, specifically, stand out? Let's dig in.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Steelers at Bengals

Darnell Washington More Than 23.5 Receiving Yards

Thursday might be Darnell Washington's coming-out party.

Washington's snaps have quietly spiked the past two games. He played more than three quarters of the snaps in both, the two highest marks of his career. He rewarded the Steelers for the faith in Week 6 with 62 yards on 5 targets.

Washington is one of the more impressive athletes at tight end, having run a 4.64 40-yard dash at the combine after weighing in at 264 pounds. With no Calvin Austin III for the Steelers, they've needed pass-catchers, and Washington has stepped up.

This number of 23.5 is fairly forgiving, meaning Washington could flirt with a hit even if his role change doesn't entirely stick.

Jaylen Warren More Than 47.5 Rushing Yards

Even after a role reduction coming off his injury, this is a mark Jaylen Warren is capable of clearing.

Because Kenneth Gainwell played so well in the game Warren missed, Warren's snap rate fell to 51.7% coming out of the Steelers' bye. Kaleb Johnson surprisingly mixed in a bit, as well.

Warren still got to 52 rushing yards on 11 carries. And that was against a Cleveland Browns team much better-equipped to stop the run than the Bengals are.

It's also possible the Steelers got Johnson in the mix in order to conserve Warren and Gainwell on a short week. Thus, I think we should still view Warren as the team's lead back, even if the gap has tightened, and this number is low enough for him to be worth a look.

Tee Higgins More Than 46.5 Receiving Yards

Joe Flacco has his flaws, but he's willing to DGAF it more than Jake Browning was. In the long run, Tee Higgins should benefit.

The Bengals have basically had to build the offense out of dumpoffs to Ja'Marr Chase due to Browning's limitations. Given how good Chase is with the ball in his hands, that's a fair mindset.

But in the first game with Flacco, Higgins had eight targets, more than he had in any of the three games Browning started, and two of those were more than 15 yards downfield. He and Flacco are going to connect on a long ball eventually, and with low winds tonight, it could come here.

In general, Higgins is worth buying into after the quarterback change, and this number gives us a good window to do so.

