3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Ravens at Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

Lamar Jackson is back.

For real this time.

The Baltimore Ravens' star is returning just in time for a homecoming trip to south Florida against the Miami Dolphins.

With a slate of full practices under his belt, it looks like we're going to get Jackson as his usual self here. What does that mean for our FanDuel Picks lineups?

Let's dig into my favorite plays for tonight's game.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Ravens at Dolphins in Week 9

Zay Flowers More Than 68.5 Receiving Yards

Zay Flowers has been the focal point of the Ravens' passing game both with and without Jackson, and that should remain the same tonight.

Through seven games, Flowers has a 30.6% target share with 45.2% of the deep targets. Those numbers were 29.5% and 43.5%, respectively, in the 4 games with Jackson, helping Flowers have more than this number 3 times.

I wouldn't be shocked to see the Ravens keep Jackson in the pocket more often as he returns from the injury. If that happens, that could increase the number of pass attempts, and we know where those are likely to go. It aligns well to make Flowers a quality option at this mark.

Keaton Mitchell Less Than 13.5 Rushing Yards

The Ravens shifted to a more run-centric approach last week, which meant a season-high 43 rushing yards for Keaton Mitchell. I just don't know if that'll stick now that Jackson is back in the saddle.

If Mitchell is active, it'd be the first time he has played with Jackson this year. In his first two games active, Mitchell had a combined three carries for eight yards. Even last week, Mitchell had no carries in the first half, and two of his four carries came on the Ravens' final drive. He has played well enough to remain in the mix; we just don't know for sure that'll happen.

Mitchell's super fun to watch, so I'd love to be wrong here. I just think they've told us plenty they don't feel the need to use him extensively, and with Jackson back, the odds that it carries over may be even lower.

Tua Tagovailoa More Than 1.5 Rushing Yards

This number is low enough that Tua Tagovailoa has exceeded it in six of eight games this year, so sure. Why not?

That's not simply the result of a small sample, either. Tagoavailoa had more than 1.5 rushing yards in 6 of 11 games last year and 11 of 18 (including the playoffs) the year before.

The Ravens have also faced a healthy number of quarterback rush attempts this year, including two (minus kneeldowns) from Matthew Stafford, three from Jared Goff, and one from Joe Flacco. Even including yardage lost on kneels, both Goff and Flacco had more than 1.5 rushing yards.

With the Ravens likely to win the game, kneeldowns are less likely to be in play here. Thus, I'm willing to back Tagovailoa to just squeeze out a couple yards for us.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.