3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Raiders at Broncos on Thursday Night Football

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are down key pass-catchers entering Thursday Night Football, and at least to me, it's creating value in their teammates for our FanDuel Picks lineups.

Who stands out after adjusting for the absences?

Let's dig into my three favorite plays for tonight's game.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Raiders at Broncos in Week 10

Tre Tucker More Than 43.5 Receiving Yards

Although Brock Bowers is back to vacuum up targets, the Jakobi Meyers trade should push Tre Tucker up the pecking order. I like that with no Patrick Surtain again for the Broncos.

Even if we look at just the games Bowers has played, Tucker holds a 16.2% target share. That's while Meyers was at 24.2%, leaving a decent number of vacated looks. Some of those should go to Tucker.

Importantly, Tucker will get downfield looks, allowing him to flirt with this number even without massive volume. I'd typically want to stay away from a matchup with this pass defense, but Tucker's role is better than this number implies.

Pat Bryant More Than 20.5 Receiving Yards

With Marvin Mims sidelined last week, Pat Bryant topped a 50% snap rate for the fifth consecutive game. Mims is out again tonight, putting me back on Bryant.

Bryant has started to convert those snaps into targets, as well. After having just 6 targets across the first 6 games, he now has averaged 3.7 across the past 3. He has a deep target in consecutive games, as well, so it does seem like their confidence in him is growing, and their need for him is elevated without Mims.

If the Broncos build a big lead and can coast late, there's shakiness in Bryant's outlook. I just think that risk is worth it, given his expanded role of late.

JK Dobbins More Than 76.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards

Given J.K. Dobbins' poor passing-game usage, I don't mind if you want to go with his rushing yardage number instead (at 70.5). The gap here is small enough, though, where I prefer the combo.

Dobbins' snap rate was just 45.9% last week, his second lowest of the year. However, a big part of that was the matchup with the Houston Texans' elite defensive front, forcing them to utilize Tyler Badie more. I wouldn't read too much into the usage there.

This is a very different matchup where the Broncos are expected to be leading. Dobbins has had more than 76.5 rushing plus receiving yards in 6 of 9 games this year, and Travis Etienne showed last week you can run on this defense. Thus, I like a bounce-back for Dobbins at a reduced number.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.