Heat at Timberwolves Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Miami Heat the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Heat at Timberwolves Best Bets and Props

The Heat give up a lot of three-point tries, so I'm intrigued by Jaden McDaniels' +138 odds to make multiple treys.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Jaden McDaniels +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the season, Miami is letting up the seventh-highest three-point attempt rate (43.6%). Small forwards have torched them from three as the Heat are giving up 3.3 made triples per night to the position, the most in the NBA.

McDaniels isn't a high-volume guy from three, taking only 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc. But he's hitting a career-best 41.8% from downtown, and the matchup should help him in the volume department.

Plus, Miami (first in pace) is a big pace-up matchup for the T-Wolves (17th), which could also lead to a couple more shots for McDaniels.

All in all, given McDaniels' efficiency from three and Miami's tendency to allow plenty of three-point looks, McDaniels to hit at least two shots from deep at +138 is my favorite bet in this game.

As mentioned, Miami is playing at the league's fastest pace. Despite that, I think this total is a bit too high.

Total Points Under Jan 7 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While they operate at a blistering pace and let up a lot of threes, Miami is 17-19 to over this season.

Minnesota has that same 17-19 over record, and they've been very under-friendly at home.

The Timberwolves hold the fourth-best home defensive rating and just the 18th-best home offensive rating. Minnesota is scoring 115.4 points per night at home, compared to 123.7 points per game on the road. They're also giving up just 110.1 points per game at home, compared to 119.1 per game on the road.

None of Minnesota's last eight home games have totaled more than 130 points, with only two of those eight going over 120 points.

While this figures to be a high-scoring game, especially if Minnesota gets hot from three, 238 points is a high bar to clear for this T-Wolves team when they're in Minnesota.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use today for any wager on NBA games taking place on January 6th, 2026. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

