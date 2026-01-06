2 NBA Best Bets, Props and Predictions for Tuesday 1/6/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props

Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have had no answer for opposing bigs this season, putting Wendell Carter Jr. in a great spot tonight.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Wendell Carter Jr. +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

Washington has allowed the third-most points per game (24.7) to centers this season as well as the most rebounds per game (16.8).

For the year, Carter is averaging 12.5 points and 7.8 boards per game. He's notched a double-double in two straight contests while playing at least 31 minutes in four of his past five outings.

Rebounds will likely be the biggest hurdle to a double-double as Carter is listed at -400 to score at least 10 points tonight and +140 to snag 10-plus rebounds. Washington should be a great matchup for him to go to work on the glass as the Wiz own the NBA's third-worst rebound rate.

Carter notched a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double in his lone meeting with Washington earlier this year, and I'm backing him to do something similar today.

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans

These are two of the worst defenses in the NBA, and when you combine that with the offensive talent on each side, we should see a ton of points.

Total Points Over Jan 7 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans rank 26th and 27th, respectively, in defensive rating this campaign.

The pairing of Luka Doncic and LeBron James has been an over-friendly duo. With those two on the floor, LA is allowing 122.0 points per 100 possessions while scoring 116.7 points per 100 possessions. They've conceded at least 132 points in two of their past three away games.

On the Pels' side, they've surrendered at least 122 points in five consecutive games.

In addition to the bad defenses, the Lakers are seventh in offensive rating this season while the Pelicans are playing at the 10th-fastest pace.

The last time these two met, they combined for 254 points. A 243.5-point total is a big number, but these teams are capable of going over.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use today for any wager on NBA games taking place on January 6th, 2026. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.