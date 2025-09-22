3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Lions at Ravens on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Lions at Ravens Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

At what was far closer to the peak of the Lions' powers, these teams met in 2023, and the Ravens won by a final score of 38-6. Baltimore is inarguably better, and Detroit is inarguably worse.

These lines, I'd presume, are just a product of bettors back on Motown after a 50-burger on their fast track last week against a horrid Chicago Bears defense that made J.J. McCarthy a Pro Bowler for a quarter. However, this is Jared Goff back outdoors around a two-to-one 'dog, which is roughly the same place as Week 1's face plant against the Green Bay Packers.

Baltimore's start is pretty historic. They're just one of four teams since 1970 to put up at least 40 points in the first two weeks of the season. This came against a pair of defenses that, against others, fared much better. Detroit is 17th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted defensive metrics overall, but they're 28th in pass D before this meeting with former MVP Lamar Jackson. Jackson has thrown at least two touchdowns in seven straight primetime games.

Speaking of Lamar, one of the most public betting trends at this point is his 24-2 career record against the NFC. He tends to dominate these spots.

Detroit was involved in a couple of high-profile Monday night shootouts last year, but that was with Ben Johnson and two top offensive linemen that aren't here anymore. This 53.5-point total is gaudy, but I'm not sure Baltimore's D isn't able to get interior pressure on Goff and really make the Detroit offense look as human as it did in Week 1.

At nearly the exact same price, I prefer just sticking to Baltimore's team total with Jackson absolutely on fire. It speaks to oddsmakers' confidence in them to post an NFL team total at 30-plus points.

A key number of 5.5 could be very useful in this game's outcome -- especially when a game-winning touchdown's extra point can't be a given with Baltimore rookie Tyler Loop handling those duties. He's only missed one kick so far, but I wouldn't buy this spread up to 6.5 just in case his second wide attempt comes at a horrific time for bettors.

Now, it's not often that you get such a key number on the first-half line that's playable on both sides of the hook. FanDuel has Ravens -3.5 in the first half listed at +100, but you can buy the other side of the hook at -130. I would do so up to -135; Baltimore has taken at least a three-point lead into halftime in six straight regular season games.

I'll ladder my exposure between these angles, but the traditional spread is just fine depending on availability.

