2 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Bears at 49ers on Sunday Night Football

Bears at 49ers Betting Picks on Sunday Night Football

If the 49ers were 3.0-point favorites over the Bears on a neutral field, I'd be fairly interested in the 49ers, so I'm happy to back them at this spread on their home field.

Going by ESPN's power index, the 49ers rank fifth with a 3.6 rating while the Bears are 14th at 0.6.

While the banged-up Niners' defense has been mostly meh this season, San Fran's offense is rolling. It's been five games since Brock Purdy came back from injury, and the Niners are 5-0 in that time while averaging 34.4 points per game.

They've put up 37 and 41 points over the last two weeks, and with Chicago checking in 15th in overall D, per our schedule-adjusted metrics, Purdy and company should have another big day.

I'm also not totally bought into the Bears' passing game. Caleb Williams did very little for three quarters last week against the Green Bay Packers, and he's been much worse on the road (6.4 adjusted yards per attempt) than at home (8.3) this campaign. He's taken 16 sacks and thrown five picks through eight road games -- compared to seven sacks and one interception over seven home games.

If you think the Bears lose, the over on Williams' rushing prop makes a lot of sense.

Williams has run more in losses than wins. In defeats this season, Williams is averaging 31.0 rushing yards per game. In wins, he's run for an average of 22.3 yards per game.

He averages 2.2 more pass attempts per game in losses, and those extra drop backs mean more chances to turn a pass into a scramble -- something Williams excels at. Also, he has good enough speed to pick up a chunk gain when he takes off.

Williams has run for at least 21 yards in six of his past nine games, and San Francisco gave up 56 rushing yards on eight attempts to Jaxson Dart the last time they faced a QB with good wheels.

