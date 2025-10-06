3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Chiefs at Jaguars on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Chiefs at Jaguars Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

We've gotten more data on this matchup in Week 5 already. You tell me; which of these teams' wins last week has aged better?

Of course, the Jags went into Santa Clara and dispatched the otherwise-undefeated San Francisco 49ers, and the Chiefs "got back on track" against a Baltimore Ravens team that, exasperated by a nightmarish rash of injuries, just let up fourth game of at least 35 pointed score in five tries. Kansas City (37) joined the fun, but it seems hollow when the 2-3 Houston Texans (44) produced better in Birdland on Sunday.

Jacksonville's defense is for real. They're second in numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics while leading the NFL in turnover margin (+2.3). They're also second in expected points added per drop back (-0.23 EPA/db) allowed, per NFL's Next Gen Stats.

Really, there's such room for them to grow -- even at 3-1 -- when the selling point of the team in the preseason was Liam Coen's transformation of the offense. He's halfway there when the Jags are nF's 5th-best schedule-adjusted rush offense facing the 29th-ranked rush D, the Chiefs, on Monday. That's an immediate path to move the ball.

Frankly, it's just a matter of getting Trevor Lawrence and the passing game going at this point, and Coen hasn't given up. Jacksonville's 2.0% pass rate over expectation (PROE) is sixth-highest in the NFL, meaning they've gone away from their best trait. That's probably because the playcaller sees the area of opportunity. Travis Hunter has played just 58.0% of the snaps but has impressed in short spurts. Only 17 of Brian Thomas Jr.'s 32 targets have been catchable after his magical rookie season. The fact they're scoring despite these issues is a phenomenal sign.

Kansas City did get back Xavier Worthy from injury, but Worthy was active for a majority of the last eight regular season contests the team has played, and they've still topped 23 points just three times. Jacksonville has hit 26 in three of their four games this year.

Getting points at home is nice, but you could make a legitimate argument the Jaguars should be favored to win this game. I'm still in a proverbial no man's land with the Chiefs where it's impossible to say if last week's home explosion against Baltimore -- replicated by many -- is a sign of things to come.

