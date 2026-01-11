FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Capitals vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Washington Capitals are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Nashville Predators.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Predators Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (23-16-6) vs. Nashville Predators (20-20-4)
  • Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-137)Predators (+114)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (61.9%)

Capitals vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +176 to cover the spread, with the Predators being -220.

Capitals vs Predators Over/Under

  • The over/under for Capitals-Predators on Jan. 11 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.

Capitals vs Predators Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Predators reveal Washington as the favorite (-137) and Nashville as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

