NHL
Capitals vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11
The Washington Capitals are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Nashville Predators.
Capitals vs Predators Game Info
- Washington Capitals (23-16-6) vs. Nashville Predators (20-20-4)
- Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-137)
|Predators (+114)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (61.9%)
Capitals vs Predators Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +176 to cover the spread, with the Predators being -220.
Capitals vs Predators Over/Under
- The over/under for Capitals-Predators on Jan. 11 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.
Capitals vs Predators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Predators reveal Washington as the favorite (-137) and Nashville as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.