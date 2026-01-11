Capitals vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

The Washington Capitals are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Nashville Predators.

Capitals vs Predators Game Info

Washington Capitals (23-16-6) vs. Nashville Predators (20-20-4)

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-137) Predators (+114) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (61.9%)

Capitals vs Predators Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +176 to cover the spread, with the Predators being -220.

Capitals vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for Capitals-Predators on Jan. 11 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.

Capitals vs Predators Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Predators reveal Washington as the favorite (-137) and Nashville as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

