3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Buccaneers at Texans on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Monday night matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Buccaneers at Texans Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

Alternate Total Points Under (43.5) Sep 15 11:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This game is similar to how I felt about the Texans' Week 1 contest, which featured just 23 total points. Two great defensive fronts will meet two offensive lines that are, currently, in total disarray.

Houston's offensive line plan was always pretty flawed, jettisoning Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil for rookie Aireontae Ersery, who was always a project in the second round from the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Ersery gave up six pressures and a sack against the Los Angeles Rams and remains a big reason why the Texans are Pro Football Focus (PFF)'s worst offensive line in the league.

Tampa Bay is in that company temporarily, as well. With Tristan Wirfs (knee) out, they allowed 15 pressures on 37 drop backs and could only help Bucky Irving generate 2.6 yards per carry (YPC) against an Atlanta Falcons front with questions of its own.

Wirfs won't return for a couple of weeks, so this total is low for a reason. Despite plenty of skill talent on both sides, there's just not a strong fundamental running game or ability to protect Baker Mayfield or C.J. Stroud. If anything puts this total in jeopardy, it's potentially a defensive score or two on a broken play.

Spread Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sep 15 11:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

However, I'm a bit surprised to see this not closer to a pick 'em when this isn't a new trend for a Texans team a bit further down in the dump. They've scored just 14.5 offensive points per game in their last six contests dating back to last year, and Joe Mixon (ankle)'s absence led to a problematic amount of snaps for Dare Ogunbowale for an offense with high-level aspirations.

At the very least, the Bucs did overcome their troubles to still find a way to win in Week 1, and Emeka Egbuka seems to be a rocketship that's going to produce in any circumstances.

In this tilt, I'm laddering exposure to the Bucs' spread, the overall total, and Houston's team total -- which is a combination of the two angles. The moneyline could get weird in a game where Tampa's kicker missed a pair of kicks a week ago, and broken plays seem to be on the agenda.

These specific numbers are key to buy at common NFL scoring outcomes, as well.

HOU Texans Alternate Total Under (23.5) Sep 15 11:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.