2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Dolphins at Steelers on Monday Night Football

Dolphins at Steelers Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

Although it's cold in Pittsburgh tonight, the forecasted wind speeds are just 5 mph. That's the aspect that matters more, and it allows me to look toward the over.

The pace in this game stinks, and it's the biggest downside of this bet. Both teams are sluggish, which will limit volume.

Even accounting for that, my model has this total at 43.8. Totals in that range in my model have gone over 41.5 points 63.6% of the time, a rate we'll happily accept at -112.

Both defenses rank in the bottom half of the league, according to numberFire's metrics, despite some decent showings recently. It all adds up to a spot where we should be willing to back the over on a below-average total.

I've always had a relatively high opinion of Arthur Smith as an offensive coordinator, despite his warts and generally prickly nature. He has been at his best on the opening script this year.

The Steelers have scored on 61.5% of their opening drives this year, according to Pro Football Reference, tied for the third best mark in the league. That has included five touchdowns and three field goal attempts, so they're cashing in once they get close, as well.

They should be able to keep that up against the Dolphins, who rank 21st overall defensively and 24th through the air. I don't mind the field-goal side of this bet, either, with the winds being so calm, but I do still trust Aaron Rodgers enough as the field condenses to ride with the touchdown.

