START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Week 16 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Week 16 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

The Week 16 NFL slate features games with massive playoff implications on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

What more could you ask for?

Let's dig into what bookmakers are expecting for each of those contests. Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for each game in Week 15.

Week 16 NFL Odds and Predictions

Rams at Seahawks Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Rams
@
Seattle Seahawks
Dec 19 1:16am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Eagles at Commanders Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Washington Commanders
Dec 20 10:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Packers at Bears Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Green Bay Packers
@
Chicago Bears
Dec 21 1:21am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Chargers at Cowboys Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Dallas Cowboys
Dec 21 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Vikings at Giants Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Minnesota Vikings
@
New York Giants
Dec 21 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Bills at Browns Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Buffalo Bills
@
Cleveland Browns
Dec 21 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Jets at Saints Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New York Jets
@
New Orleans Saints
Dec 21 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Buccaneers at Panthers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Carolina Panthers
Dec 21 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Bengals at Dolphins Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Miami Dolphins
Dec 21 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Chiefs at Texans Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Tennessee Titans
Dec 21 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Jaguars at Broncos Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Denver Broncos
Dec 21 9:06pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Falcons at Cardinals Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Atlanta Falcons
@
Arizona Cardinals
Dec 21 9:06pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Steelers at Lions Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Detroit Lions
Dec 21 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Raiders at Texans Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Houston Texans
Dec 21 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Patriots at Ravens Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New England Patriots
@
Baltimore Ravens
Dec 22 1:21am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

49ers at Colts Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

San Francisco 49ers
@
Indianapolis Colts
Dec 23 1:16am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

