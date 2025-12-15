Week 16 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game
The Week 16 NFL slate features games with massive playoff implications on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
What more could you ask for?
Let's dig into what bookmakers are expecting for each of those contests. Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for each game in Week 15.
Week 16 NFL Odds and Predictions
Rams at Seahawks Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Eagles at Commanders Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Packers at Bears Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Chargers at Cowboys Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Vikings at Giants Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Bills at Browns Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Jets at Saints Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Buccaneers at Panthers Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Bengals at Dolphins Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Chiefs at Texans Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Jaguars at Broncos Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Falcons at Cardinals Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Steelers at Lions Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Raiders at Texans Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Patriots at Ravens Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
49ers at Colts Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!