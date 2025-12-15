2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Monday 12/15/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

These two teams are in great form offensively, and I'm backing over 5.5 goals in tonight's Florida Panthers-Tampa Bay Lightning clash.

Over the last 10 games, Tampa Bay is producing the most expected goals (xG) for per 60 (4.0). Not too far behind them is the Panthers, who rank fourth in the split at a mark of 3.6 xG for per 60.

Defensively in the split, both teams are right around the league average -- with Tampa Bay allowing 3.3 xG per 60 and Florida at 3.2 -- so the offenses should have the upper hand.

We've seen this play out in Tampa's recent games as there have been an average of 8.0 goals per game over their past three contests. It's a similar story for Florida as there have been an average of 7.3 goals per game over the Panthers' last five outings.

I like the offenses to win out tonight and for this game to go over 5.5 goals.

Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers

The Anaheim Ducks are conceding a lot of chances at five on five lately. Vincent Trocheck can take advantage.

Over the last 10 games, the Ducks are giving up the fifth-most xG per 60 minutes (2.9). This is the fourth game of a five-game road trip for Anaheim, and they've conceded 12 goals through the first three contests. They've let in at least three goals in five of their past six games overall.

Trocheck is producing at a high level. Through 19 games, he's amassed five goals and 10 assists. He's centering New York's second line and also skating on their top power play.

In stellar form, Trocheck can contribute to a goal tonight in a friendly matchup.

