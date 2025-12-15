3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Monday 12/15/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks are a good defense overall, and they're particularly stingy when it comes to the three-point line. That puts me on Ace Bailey to go under 1.5 made triples.

Dallas sits seventh in defensive rating for the campaign. The Mavs are allowing the second-lowest three-point attempt rate (36.8%), and shooting guards are making the third-fewest threes per night (2.5) against Dallas.

Bailey, a rookie, is sinking an average of 1.5 threes per game on 4.1 attempts per night for the Utah Jazz. That's up to 2.1 made threes per contest since he shifted into the starting five 15 games ago. But in his past three matchups against teams that rank in the top 10 for lowest three-point attempt rate allowed, Bailey averaged only 1.6 made threes and attempted three or fewer treys in two of the games.

While Bailey is trending up, I like him to hit one or fewer threes today.

Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets

Two of the NBA's best teams meet up tonight in a headline matchup, and I'm backing the Denver Nuggets to win the first quarter versus the Houston Rockets.

Denver is an excellent first-quarter team, and it makes perfect sense as Nikola Jokic typically plays the whole first stanza. They're especially lethal in the first quarter at home in the thin air of Denver. In that split this season, the Nuggets own a net rating of +23.2, third-best in the NBA.

The Rockets are also a strong first-quarter team, but the Nuggets are a different animal. In the only other meeting this season between these two teams, Denver led 25-12 after the first quarter -- and that game was in Houston.

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Clippers

With Zach Edey out for the Memphis Grizzlies, this is an inviting matchup for Ivica Zubac. This bet is my favorite way to take advantage.

Without Edey last time out, the Grizzlies opted to shift Jaren Jackson Jr. to center against the Jazz, and Jusuf Nurkic had a huge day on the glass, racking up 17 boards. That should be a sign of things to come for the Grizz, whose rebound rate drops 9.2 percentage points with Edey off the floor.

Zubac is snagging 11.4 rebounds per game. He's been fairly quiet on the glass lately, but in three of the Los Angeles Clippers' last four games, Zubac has seen his minutes limited by a blowout. Over the last five games where he's logged at least 30 minutes, Zubac is averaging 12.8 boards per game.

With LA a 4.5-point favorite, there's not too much blowout risk tonight, and Zubac can eat on the glass versus Memphis.

