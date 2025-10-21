3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 10/21/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Rockets at Thunder

The NBA season is finally back, and it all tips off tonight with a matchup between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Chet Holmgren looks to be undervalued in the player prop market.

Holmgren sustained a hip injury that sidelined him for nearly three months last season. Before the injury, he'd been averaging 27.4 combined points and rebounds (PR) on 28.9 minutes per game and exceeded 23.5 PR in seven of nine contests.

His eventual return to play brought on a minutes restriction. But across the 20 regular-season games where Holmgren played more than 26 minutes, the big man averaged a strong 28.1 PR. He exceeded 23.5 PR at a 75.0% clip in the split, missing by the hook twice.

Holmgren enters the 2025-26 season at full health, which leads me to believe his PR prop comes at a major value. He's bound to get plenty of run against a lengthy Rockets group. It doesn't hurt that a 7.5-point spread indicates tonight could be a rare competitive game for OKC.

Jalen Williams is likely to miss the season opener after undergoing wrist surgery this offseason. Notably, Holmgren posted 19, 24, 26, 28, and 38 PR across five games sans J-Dub last season. I'll want in on alternate PR lines for Holmgren once those markets open up.

Luguentz Dort was a three-point assassin at home last season. Can he pick up right where he left off?

Dort averaged 2.9 made threes on a 44.6% three-point percentage at Paycom Center in 2024-25. He nailed at least three threes in 59.5% of home games -- up from the 41.6% implied probability via these +140 odds.

Dort could be due for shooting regression, but this prop nonetheless comes at a value based on last season's results. I'll add that OKC averaged 43.2 three-point attempts in home games without J-Dub last season, which would've been good for the second-most in the NBA. And though it pains me to cite preseason stats, the Rockets did cough up a mighty 44.0 3PA (fifth-most in the NBA) across the three preseason contests where most of the starters played. Perhaps a Houston starting lineup that features Kevin Durant and Reed Sheppard will prove less limiting from downtown this year?

I think there's value in backing Dort to sink a trio of threes, though Lu Dort Over 12.5 Pts + Reb (-120) also stands out. Dort averaged 15.0 PR at home last season and eclipsed 12.5 PR in six of seven games sans J-Dub.

Warriors at Lakers

The opening night of the NBA season will wrap up with a Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers showdown. LeBron James is out due to sciatica, but that won't rob this contest of its fun. Golden State is favored by just two points and the total is up at 225.5 points.

Let's keep it simple and look for Luka Doncic to score north of 30.5 points.

Luka averaged 32.4 points per game in 2022-23 and 33.9 points per game in 2023-24 before dropping to 28.2 points per game in last season's injury-riddled campaign -- one that was interrupted by a trade to LA. My gut tells me the 26-year-old guard will return to those Dallas days from a scoring perspective, and he actually touts -165 odds to average 30-plus points per game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last season, we saw Luka average a whopping 10.0 three-point attempts, 22.8 total field goal attempts and 10.6 free-throw attempts across five Laker games without LeBron. We can expect Luka to be as aggressive in this nationally-televised season opener.

Golden State should have a pretty good defense this season, though we know Steve Kerr's lineups to be a work in progress. I'm not as intimidated by this group from the jump.

You could instead look for Luka to go over 38.5 combined points and assists at -118 odds. We know he has a high ceiling in the assist category and the offseason addition of Deandre Ayton could give way to easy dimes.

