3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 2/3/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Houston Rockets at New York Knicks

Following one of the craziest weekends in NBA history, order will be restored with a fresh 10-game slate on Monday.

This Houston Rockets-New York Knicks clash is one of the more intriguing matchups of the day, one that paves a path for Mikal Bridges to notch north of 19.5 combined points and assists (PA).

On the season, Bridges is averaging 21.4 PA and has exceeded 19.5 PA at a 61.2% clip -- up from the 53.1% implied probability on these -113 odds.

The Rockets rank 4th in defensive rating and 19th in pace. Slow-paced contests against solid defenses serve as Bridges' platoon advantage. He's eclipsed 19.5 PA in 70.8% of games (17 out of 24) against bottom 15 pace clubs. He has also logged over 19.5 PA in 72.7% of games versus the top 8 defenses.

Here's a look at Bridges' PA output against teams that rank in the top 15 on defense and the bottom 15 in pace: 18, 18, 20, 20, 23, 24, 26, 34, 35, and 45. That's good for a 26.3 PA average and an 80.0% hit rate on the over.

OG Anunoby (foot) and Josh Hart (knee) are both listed as questionable on New York's injury report. I'd get in on this prop sooner rather than later as the line should move if either Anunoby or Hart cannot go. Notably, our NBA projections expect Bridges to tally 21.0 PA while operating under the assumption that Anunoby and Hart will play.

Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves

Last night, the Sacramento Kings sent De'Aaron Fox (and Kevin Huerter) packing in exchange for Zach LaVine and a treasure trove of draft picks.

LaVine is not expected to join the team in tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, so let's look for Domantas Sabonis to take advantage of the lack of depth.

Sabonis is averaging 20.8 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists -- good for 41.7 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA).

When Fox was on the court this season, Sabonis netted 40.7 PRA per 36 minutes. When Fox was off the floor, Sabonis amassed an improved 43.5 PRA per 36 minutes.

Sabonis' uptick in usage is reflected in his game logs sans Fox. Across his last eight Fox-less games, Sabonis averaged 43.5 PRA and cleared 41.5 PRA in all but two contests. Here's a look at his PRA output in three games without Fox this season: 42, 50, and 54 PRA.

The Timberwolves let up the second-most points, rebounds, and assists per game to opposing centers.

Sabonis has played 20 games against clubs that rank in the 12 of most points, rebounds, and assists allowed to centers. In this split, he averaged 42.7 PRA and cleared 41.5 PRA at a 60.0% rate.

Add in Fox's absence, and Sabonis is shaping up to have a busy night.

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

Here's the other side of last night's trade. Let's target Chris Paul's assist prop one last time before De'Aaron Fox comes into town and shakes things up.

On the season, Paul is averaging 8.2 assists per game and has exceeded 7.5 assists at a 63.0% rate -- up from the 54.6% implied probability on these -120 odds.

The opposing Memphis Grizzlies play at the fastest pace in the league. In turn, the total is sitting all the way up at 240.5 points.

CP3 has shined in pace-up spots. He's averaging 8.5 dimes and has exceeded 7.5 assists in 75.0% of games (9 out of 12) versus top-9 teams in pace.

Since December 1st, Memphis has been letting up the ninth-most assists per minute to opposing guards. In this same stretch, CP3 has played 13 games against teams that rank in the top 12 of most assists allowed per minute. He averaged 8.7 dimes and cleared 7.5 assists at a 76.9% rate (10 out of 13 contests) in this split.

I like his chances to dish out at least eight dimes in this one.

