3 Best NBA FanDuel Picks Plays for Wednesday 10/29/25

There are 10 NBA games to sift through tonight, including some national TV matchups between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Are those games to target for our FanDuel Picks? Or are there better options?

Let's take a look.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

Today's Best FanDuel Picks NBA Plays

Derrick White Less Than 4.5 Rebounds

Derrick White hasn't exactly been cleaning the glass a ton to start the 2025-26 NBA season.

White has had 3, 4, 4, and 3 boards, respectively, so far this season.

Tonight, he and the Celtics face a Cavaliers team that is pretty average by rebounding rate (16th at 49.7%) but that is top-11 by rebounds per minute allowed to guards.

He has had 9.8 rebound chances per game this season yet is averaging 3.5 boards per contest.

Among 30 guards with at least 9.0 chances per game (in at least two games), White is 30th -- i.e. last -- in rebounds per game.

Typically, that's a sign for regression for me the other way, but those are pretty poor rebounding numbers in terms of converting on his elevated chances.

Further, since the start of last year (including playoffs), White has had four or fewer rebounds in 58.2% of his games.

Jamal Murray More Than 3.5 Rebounds

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans, and while there are blowout risks, Murray is in a great spot to haul in rebounds in this matchup with big scoring expectations.

Murray has -- since the start of last season -- had at least four boards in 53 of 84 games (63.1%).

Not only that, but the Pelicans are letting up the third-most rebounds per minute to opposing guards so far in 2025-26.

Murray's minutes could complicate things if the game gets out of hand, but the positives in this matchup win out for me.

Julius Randle More Than 6.5 Rebounds

Julius Randle and the Timberwolves welcome the Lakers to Minnesota tonight, already a rematch from earlier this season.

In their first meeting on Friday, Randle played just 30 minutes (29:37 to be more precise) but hauled in a season-high 9 rebounds.

In total, Randle is averaging 6.8 boards per game with at least 7 rebounds in three of his four games.

Looking specifically at Randle's games since the start of last year where he played at least 30 minutes, he has averaged 7.3 boards and has had at least 7 in 59.4% of those matchups.

