3 Best NBA FanDuel Picks Plays for Tuesday 10/28/25

We've got a five-game slate tonight, and there is the potential for some high-scoring game environments.

Which FanDuel picks make sense on Tuesday?

Today's Best FanDuel Picks NBA Plays

VJ Edgecombe Less Than 19.5 Points

VJ Edgecombe's NBA career is off to a fantastic start as he's averaging a whopping 25.0 points per game through three contests and has netted at least 26 points in two of three games.

I'm not sure he can keep performing at this level -- especially when it comes to his shooting.

Edgecombe's shooting percentages are lights out as he's shooting 50.0% overall and 40.0% from three. In his lone college campaign a year ago, Edgecombe shot 43.6% from the field and 34.0% from deep. In short, it's unlikely Edgecombe keeps shooting the ball as well as he has.

Tonight, Edgecombe is on the second leg of his first ever NBA back-to-back, and he'll see a Washington Wizards team that is roughly league average in terms of both points per game allowed to shooting guards (23.3) as well as three-point attempt rate given up (41.7%).

Domantas Sabonis Less Than 13.5 Rebounds

Domantas Sabonis led the NBA in rebounding last year, snagging 13.9 per game, but tonight's date with the Oklahoma City Thunder looks like a tough matchup for him.

OKC is giving up the 11th-fewest rebounds per night to centers (13.5) so far this season as their double-big lineup of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein cleans up the glass. OKC kept Sabonis quiet in the rebounding department a year ago, limiting him to 12, 7 and 10 boards across three games.

On top of that, this could end up being a lopsided game -- potentially leading to fewer minutes than usual for Sabonis.

James Harden More Than 9.5 Assists

James Harden is off to a red-hot start, and he can keep it going in a date with the Golden State Warriors.

Harden has really been good dishing the rock through three games. He's averaging 10.3 assists per game and has put up more than 9.5 assists in two of three outings.

Against Golden State in 2024-25, Harden averaged 11.0 assists per game over four matchups.

This is expected to be a tight game, and Golden State is on the second night of a back-to-back -- two things that should help the Los Angeles Clippers' offense.

