3 Best NBA FanDuel Picks Plays for Thursday 10/23/25

Following an action-packed 12-game slate of NBA hoops on Wednesday, there are two enticing matchups scheduled on Thursday, including a rematch of last year's NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.

Here are a few of my favorite options when taking a look at FanDuel Picks lineups for tonight's contests.

Today's Best FanDuel Picks NBA Plays

Pascal Siakam More Than 24.5 Points + Assists

Sadly, Tyrese Haliburton won't be on the court when the Thunder and Pacers square off on Thursday night after he sustained an Achilles injury in the NBA Finals. With Haliburton unavailable, Indiana will likely turn to veteran Pascal Siakam even more than usual on the offensive end.

Siakam was fantastic for the Pacers throughout their postseason run a season ago, averaging 20.5 points per game and 3.4 assists per game on a 24.4% usage rate while operating as the No. 2 option alongside Haliburton. In the six games Siakam suited up without Haliburton during the regular season last year, he tallied more than 25 points-plus-assists in four of those instances.

Besides Siakam being aided by the fact both the Pacers and Thunder played at top-six paces last season, he'll benefit from Jalen Williams being ruled out again for OKC, giving the reigning champs one less capable defender to throw at Siakam.

Cam Johnson More Than 2.5 3-Pointers Made

Over the course of the offseason, the Denver Nuggets switched out Michael Porter Jr. for Cameron Johnson. Johnson is coming off a 2024-25 campaign with the Brooklyn Netswhere he logged career-bests in points per game (18.8), three-pointers made per game (2.8), and three-point attempts per game (7.2).

Given the depth that Denver now possesses, Johnson was clearly brought in to do one thing in particular: shoot the heck out of the basketball. With Johnson being a career 39.2% three-point shooter and Nikola Jokic excelling at generating open shots for his teammates, Johnson should have no issues getting opportunities from beyond the arc.

On Thursday, the Nuggets will take on a Golden State Warriors squad that was 18th in three-point percentage given up (36.3%) a season ago and allowed Rui Hachimura to go 3 for 6 from three-point range as a wing player on opening night.

Jonathan Kuminga More Than 4.5 Rebounds

There were doubts that the Warriors would get a deal done with Jonathan Kuminga before the season tipped off, but both sides came to terms on a two-year, $48.5 million deal near the end of September. In Golden State's first game of the year, Kuminga was inserted into the starting five, and he was productive in his season debut -- supplying 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.

While there are going to be games where Kuminga may not start or isn't as involved in the scoring department, his activity on the boards on both ends of the court is going to be crucial for the Warriors. During the team's victory over the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the season, Kuminga led Golden State in rebound chances (13.0) while securing three offensive rebounds.

Kuminga averaged 4.8 rebounds per game or fewer in each of his last four seasons in the NBA, but that was before he was logging 30-plus minutes per game. If Kuminga gets another start or plays 30-plus minutes again on Thursday, he should have a decent chance at gathering five-plus rebounds in a game that should see plenty of shots being put up.

