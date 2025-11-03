3 Best NBA FanDuel Picks Plays for Monday 11/3/25

With a lot of potentially lopsided games on the NBA schedule tonight, how can we find value in today's FanDuel Picks options?

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

Today's Best FanDuel Picks NBA Plays

Aaron Nesmith More Than 15.5 Points

Aaron Nesmith and the Indiana Pacers welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight in a game with high scoring expectations.

That bodes well for Nesmith, whose scoring outputs have been up-and-down to start the year.

Nesmith has two games with single-digit points but is also coming off of a 31-point outburst that was tied to strong usage: 19 field goal attempts.

Nesmith has had 19, 11, 16, 17, and 11 shot attempts in his last five games, so it wasn't that out of line across 35 minutes.

In four games with at least 30 minutes played this season, Nesmith has averaged 17.3 points with at least 16 in two of them (with 15 in one of the others).

Even with good scoring in his last three games, Nesmith is shooting just 30.0% from beyond the arc in of late (specifically his last three matchups).

Since the start of 2023-24, Nesmith has been a 41.5% three-point shooter, so better scoring should be ahead for the Pacers' wing.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Less Than 15.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is off to a blazing start this year and is averaging 10.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game -- a combined 17.3 PRA per contest.

On a per-minute basis, however, he is outpacing his three-year averages by leaps and bounds in all three categories, specifically boosting his assists per minute to 0.17 from 0.07 and his points per minute to 0.43 from 0.30.

Over his last three games, KCP is shooting 45.5% from deep, compared to a three-year average of 36.3%.

Against a Detroit Pistons team that's 7th in defensive rating, 6th in points per game allowed, 1st in assists per game allowed, and 15th in rebounds per game allowed, Caldwell-Pope might be in line for a downtick tonight.

Toumani Camara More Than 5.5 Rebounds

In another of the games expected to be close, Toumani Camara sets up as a rebounding regression candidate against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Portland Trail Blazers' third-year forward is in the midst of a cold rebounding snap.

Over his last three games, Camara is averaging just 0.11 rebounds per minute, down from 0.15 on the full season and 0.18 last season -- and 0.20 in 2023-24 as a rookie.

Camara has pulled in only 46.7% of his rebounding chances, well off the NBA average pace of 55.2%.

With such a massive rebounding drop, Camara stands to bounce back in a high-scoring, tight game against an average rebounding team that didn't have Deandre Ayton (back spasms) last night.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.