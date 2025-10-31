3 Best NBA FanDuel Picks Plays for Friday 10/31/25

It's Friday -- you know what that means. A lot of NBA action, including two featured games on Prime Video.

Tonight, the Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Memphis Grizzlies are on the marquee on Prime Video, but there are six other NBA games on the docket.

Which FanDuel Picks plays can we consider from tonight's slate?

Today's Best FanDuel Picks NBA Plays

Payton Pritchard More Than 2.5 Made Three-Pointers

On Amazon Prime tonight, we're seeing the Celtics play the 76ers in Philadelphia, and we can probably expect some three-pointers from Payton Pritchard.

Pritchard has not yet made three three-pointers in a game this season, which is what he would need to do in order to get more than his 2.5 made three-pointers stat projection.

However, he has taken at least seven three-pointers in all five of his games. Through those five games, Pritchard's three-point field goal percentage is just 18.9% (1.4 makes on 7.4 attempts per game).

He's a career 39.5% three-point shooter with his worst season coming in at 36.4%. At his current pace of 7.4 attempts per game and even at that 36.4% rate, he'd be averaging 2.7 makes per game.

The 76ers are just average at defending the three-point line, and while Pritchard is struggling from beyond the arc, he's actually a career-best 64.5% from inside the arc this season.

The long-range shooting should be improving soon.

Jaren Jackson More Than 27.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds

In the Lakers at Grizzlies game on Prime Video, we can expect some scoring, given that these teams are 19th and 20th, respectively, in defensive rating once adjusting for garbage time.

Jackson has averaged just 17.6 points per game so far this season, which would be a four-year low for him. He has averaged at least 22.2 points per game in each of the last two seasons.

Now, there is a dip in shooting volume to account for (12.4 attempts per game, down from 16.4 last year and 17.6 the year prior), but he also has played in some lopsided games and hasn't averaged a ton of minutes (26.8).

Based on his per-minute averages for the last three seasons, Jackson is underperforming in the scoring, assist, and rebounding columns over his last three games -- all signs for regression in a fantasy-friendly game.

Nikola Jokic More Than 27.5 Points

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are on the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers, who are ninth in garbage-time adjusted defensive rating this year.

But the scoring expectations are elevated in this game due to Denver's league-best offensive rating.

Jokic is also due for scoring regression. Over his last three games, he's averaged just 0.63 points per minute. Last year, he was at 0.81 per minute, and this year so far, he's at just 0.59.

In total, Jokic's effective field goal percentage this season (59.8%) is a six-year low (62.2% over the five years prior).

In his last six meetings against the Blazers since the start of 2023-24, Jokic has averaged 30.8 points per game with at least 26 in all six.

With shooting regression likely on the way (and with Jamal Murray questionable), Jokic should be able to bounce back in Portland.

