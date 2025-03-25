3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 3/25/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets

Two of the NBA's worst offenses collide in tonight's Orlando Magic-Charlotte Hornets matchup as each rank in the bottom three of offensive rating. Additionally, both squads are in the bottom three of points per game (PPG) and bottom two of effective field goal percentage (eFG%).

Each team has actually been involved with overs of recent, for Orlando's games have gone over in three straight while Charlotte's have in three of the last four. However, this is not a good matchup for points.

Total Points Under Mar 25 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Massey Ratings has the two combining for only 208 points. The Magic play at the second-slowest pace while the Hornets are at the eighth-slowest mark. Neither team runs much with both in the bottom nine of fastbreak points per contest.

According to Dunks & Threes, Charlotte tends to lean on the three-ball with the 12th-highest shot distribution from beyond the arc. Orlando totals the 7th-fewest points in the paint per game compared to the fewest three-point makes per contest, and it has the 15th-highest shot distribution around the rim.

Each defense has an answer. The Magic cede the lowest three-point shot distribution while the Hornets give up the 16th-fewest shot distribution around the rim compared to the 3rd-highest from three.

With each team opting for slow paces with poor matchups in shot distributions, I'm firmly on the under.

Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat

Any game involving the Miami Heat regularly carries low totals, for they play at the third-slowest pace while giving up only 110.6 PPG (seventh-fewest). The over is 3-1 in Miami's last four, though.

Tonight's opponent -- the Golden State Warriors -- suggests more points as it attempts 42.2 three-pointers per game (third-most). This is paired with the second-highest three-point shot distribution. Among the Heat's allowed shot distributions, their worst mark is allowing the 11th-highest mark from beyond the arc.

Miami is another team that loves to shoot triples, attempting the 13th-most and making the 12th-most per contest. Golden State's defense is in a similar dilemma as its worst shot distribution allowed is against threes (12th-lowest).

If both teams are getting plenty of looks from three, this total feels more than within reach. Massey Ratings has the total hitting 220 points while DRatings has it at about 218 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers

The Cleveland Cavaliers' leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (groin) will be out tonight. Why would we back a team minus a 23.7 PPG scorer?

When Mitchell is off the floor, Cleveland's effective field goal percentage (eFG%) has actually gone up from 57.1% to 60.4%. The same can be said for true shooting percentage, rising from 60.1% to 63.2%. This will be Mitchell's seventh absence, and considering he's shooting only 44.0% from the field and 36.7% from three, this feels like numbers we can lean on.

Spread Betting Cleveland Cavaliers Mar 26 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With that said, look for Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to carry the water tonight. Portland has the second-highest shot distribution around the rim, and the Cavaliers allow the eighth-fewest points in the paint per game. Mobley (110.2) and Allen (112.5) are also one of the league's best defensive frontcourts with solid defensive ratings.

On the other side of the court, the Trail Blazers cede the ninth-highest shot distribution around the rim. The Cavs total the eighth-most points in the paint per contest, circling Mobley and Allen yet again.

Rounding out our pick, Cleveland has the 13th-highest offensive rebounding percentage while the Blazers have the 3rd-lowest defensive rebounding rate. Extra possessions should be the final straw to push the Cavaliers to a cover.

