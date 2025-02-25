3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 2/25/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic

We could be looking at a potential playoff matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic. After getting mostly healthy, Orlando is 3-1 straight up and 4-0 against the spread (ATS) over the last four games. However, the Magic will be down Jalen Suggs (quad), and he features an exceptional 105.0 defensive rating.

Of course, Cleveland boasts an excellent backcourt with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, but Orlando is catching a break with Garland (hip) listed as questionable. If he's out, this would alleviate some of the worries around Suggs' absence. With that said, what's the best game line for the Cavaliers-Magic?

Total Points Under Feb 26 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With Cleveland touting the highest offensive rating, the Magic will likely do everything in their power to slow this game. Orlando plays at the second-slowest pace and has the second-best defensive rating. Additionally, the under is 8-2 over the Magic's over their previous 10.

The Cavaliers average the second-most made threes per game and have the fourth-highest three-point shot distribution (per Dunks & Threes). Orlando has the answer by holding opponents to the lowest three-point shot distribution and the lowest three-point makes and shots per contest.

In the possession battle, the Magic have the 14th-highest offensive rebounding rate and highest defensive rebounding percentage compared to Cleveland ranking 15th and 11th in the categories. Winning the rebounding battle is in the picture, allowing Orlando to keep pushing for a slow-paced contest. In line with DRatings' projected total of 218.8 points, give me the under.

Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are on a brutal 3-7 stretch while going 2-8 ATS. Fred VanVleet (ankle) hasn't played since February 1, and he's questionable for Tuesday. Adding to the concern, Dillon Brooks is also questionable with an illness.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are riding a four-game winning streak while going 3-1 ATS. Since returning from injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo has logged only 25.0 minutes per game over the past three games (34.2 on the season). With Giannis listed as probable, there's a chance his minutes move up tonight, further pointing to Milwaukee.

Spread Betting Milwaukee Bucks Feb 26 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Fueled by a couple of guards potentially out, Houston's paint attack could become even more important, and it already has the seventh-highest shot distribution around the rim. Defending the rim is what the Bucks do best, yielding the 11th-lowest shot distribution around the rim and the 6th-fewest points in the paint allowed per game.

Milwaukee leans on the three by attempting the 15th-most threes per game along with the 13th-highest shot distribution from deep. The Rockets give up the second-lowest shot distribution from three and surrender 34.5 attempts per contest (second-fewest). However, opponents are totaling 39.7 three-point shots per game over the last three, and all three opponents were teams that typically lean on the three. Don't expect Houston to take away too many attempts as the Bucks are launching 37.4 threes per contest.

Ultimately, the Rockets shoot only 34.3% from three (fourth-lowest), meaning if Milwaukee is taking away the paint attack, it should be cooking with gas. The Bucks' moneyline (+136) is tempting, but I'll side with +3.5 instead.

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

At 14-43, the New Orleans Pelicans are firmly in contention for the No. 1 draft pick, touting the second-shortest odds to select Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft (+550). However, the Pels are 2-1 over their previous three, and Zion Williamson has played 10 of the last 12 games while averaging 27.1 points per game (PPG) with a 61.8% field goal percentage (FG%) in only 27.4 minutes per contest.

If Williamson keeps up this kind of production, we should expect New Orleans to win more often. There's finally some hope around Zion, for he's lost about 20 pounds this season. He lives around the rim, taking 90.3% of his attempts within 10 feet of the rim. With Williamson as the driving force, the Pelicans could have more success as the San Antonio Spurs allow the fifth-highest shot distribution around the rim -- which should only get worse with Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) out for the season.

Home Team Total Points San Antonio Spurs Feb 26 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The pace lends itself to more points, as well. New Orleans plays at the 11th-quickest pace while the Spurs are 12th. San Antonio allows the third-most field goal attempts per contest, and the Pelicans aren't far behind by surrendering the eighth-most shots per game. Each offense is even in the top half of fastbreak points per game too.

With plenty of looks ahead, look for this Pels' offense to soar with the ability to attack the rim -- spearheaded by a rolling Williamson.

Get a 25% Profit Boost to use on any NBA games taking place on February 25th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.