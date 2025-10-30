3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 10/30/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets

The Orlando Magic's offseason addition of Desmond Bane was pretty much universally praised. Well, things haven't clicked as the Magic are 1-4, and Bane is hitting just 29.6% of his threes.

The Charlotte Hornets are a great matchup for Bane to get rolling.

Charlotte is allowing the 10th-highest three-point attempt rate (43.6%) early on this year. A season ago, they surrendered the second-highest three-point attempt rate (44.9%). That's a large sample of the Hornets permitting a lot of shots from beyond the arc.

Over the past three seasons, Bane averaged 2.8 made threes per game on 7.0 attempts. So far this season, he's hitting 1.4 triples per night on 5.2 attempts.

He was brought to the Magic to nail threes and help space the floor for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. I have a hard time believing his three-point numbers -- both attempts and makes -- will stay this low.

Bane is due to bust out, and he can kickstart his season tonight in Charlotte.

Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are massive 15.5-point favorites, which adds some volatility to player prop markets in this one. But if the Thunder win comfortably, that's not necessarily a bad thing for Tre Johnson.

Johnson has been coming off the bench so far in his young career, and it's going well as he's averaging 14.8 points per game on 39.3% shooting from deep.

The closest thing the Wiz have had to a blowout is a 13-point loss in their first game of the year. In that one, Johnson played 26 minutes and netted 16 points. He played eight minutes in the fourth quarter, so that gives me some hope that he'll still see his usual run tonight -- averaging 26.8 minutes per game -- even if this scoreline gets out of hand.

If the game stays competitive, Johnson's three-point shooting can help him score at least 13 points. The rookie is taking 7.0 threes per game, and OKC is giving up the league's highest three-point attempt rate in 2024-25.

Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs

Bam Adebayo is off to a superb start for a Miami Heat team that sits third in net rating. But I think the market might be overreacting a bit to Bam's first couple games, and that puts me on the under for Adebayo's points in a difficult matchup against Victor Wembanyama.

Bam is playing really well -- there's no doubt about it. He's averaging 21.0 points per night, a career-best clip. He's also posting career-best numbers in usage rate (25.8%), three-point attempts per game (5.8), three-point percentage (39.1%) and free-throw percentage (91.3%).

I'm not sure how sticky all of that will prove to be. The three-point shooting is way up from previous years. Prior to 2024-25, Bam's career high for three-point attempts per game was 0.6. He upped it to 2.8 a year ago, and it's 5.8 this year through four games. Add in that he's making threes at a career-best clip, and it's no wonder he's scoring the ball at the best level of his career.

But even with all those career-best numbers, Adebayo is still averaging 21.0 points per game -- under this line. And today, he'll see a lot of Wemby, the best defender in the NBA.

Bam played the San Antonio Spurs twice last year. Wemby played in just one of the games. Bam scored 6 points on 3-for-9 shooting against Wemby and 30 points on 13-for-21 shooting in the game Wemby sat out.

