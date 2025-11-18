2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Suns at Trail Blazers

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Portland Trail Blazers host the Phoenix Suns?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Suns at Trail Blazers Betting Picks

Jrue Holiday is listed as doubtful today, which is a boost to Devin Booker's scoring outlook. But I still like the under on Booker's points prop.

Devin Booker - Points Devin Booker Under Nov 19 4:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Holiday is a big miss for the Blazers -- no question. Portland is allowing 116.5 points per 100 possessions with Holiday on the court, compared to 120.3 points per 100 possessions with Holiday off the floor.

With that said, Portland has other good on-ball defenders it can throw at Booker, including Toumani Camara and Shaedon Sharpe. Plus Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams are defensive forces on the inside.

Booker faced the Blazers four times last year and took 18 or fewer shots in three of the games while going under 29.5 points in two of the four outings.

He's currently in a bit of a slump, too. Over his last five games, Booker is averaging 25.0 points per night and has gone over 29.5 points only once.

While Booker's scoring has been down a bit of late, the Suns as a team are playing really well, and I'm intrigued by their +120 moneyline odds.

Moneyline Phoenix Suns Nov 19 4:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Suns sit at 8-6 and are a respectable 11th in net rating (+4.1). They're red-hot right now, winning five of six, including road Ws over the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns' only loss in that span was a two-point defeat at the hands of an Atlanta Hawks squad that is in the midst of a five-game winning streak.

Portland, meanwhile, is headed the other direction as the Blazers have lost four of five -- although all five came on the road -- since picking up a notable home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For the year, Portland ranks worse than Phoenix in both offensive and defensive rating.

With the Suns on a hot streak and Portland missing one of its key cogs, I like the idea of backing the Suns to win.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

